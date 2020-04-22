back

Real-Life Chulbul Viral In Lockdown

This cop is enforcing the lockdown LIKE A BOSS. 😎

04/22/2020 2:57 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 1.6k

And even more

  1. 2:51

    The Covid-19 Character Test

  2. 3:51

    Nightmare To Hope: A Covid Survivor’s Journey

  3. 1:19

    Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat

  4. 4:36

    Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Battle: Blow By Blow

  5. 1:48

    Dad & Daughter Set Lockdown Goals

  6. 7:21

    UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus

965 comments

  • Abhilash K.
    2 days

    All r corrupt.

  • Sonia F.
    2 days

    Whose the hotty

  • Gourab S.
    3 days

    Hope he is that much active in catching corrupt politicians, murderers

  • Ashuli D.
    3 days

    Is this drama?if not this police is has gone crazy send him to mental hospital as soon as possible

  • Vidit S.
    3 days

    ye dekho be

  • Rupesh S.
    3 days

    Librandus....ur bolywood abbus has gone Budhau ...old....retire...😁😁😁

  • Shahzad T.
    3 days

    :)

  • E N.
    3 days

    Another wannabe on the street

  • Rudra M.
    3 days

    Rudra

  • Jibin K.
    3 days

    He is a cop not a judge.he can arrest but no rights to punish people...This is against the Constitution.

  • Nuken N.
    3 days

    Polis ho do aise

  • Kram J.
    4 days

    brader does everybody looks familiar? HHhHh

  • Ashish A.
    4 days

    Hey this cop is super cool. Watched his previous videos. He is treating people with humour not with violence.😂💐💐💐

  • Annaliza G.
    4 days

    Handsome boy

  • Tariq A.
    4 days

    What an asshole! Go suck on Salmans dxxk!

  • Şwaraj P.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/Hl26XrhW9GA

  • Sakshi
    4 days

    Ye poetry or mimic bas gareebo ke aage hi kyu Nikalti ? 😂😂 ameero ke aage bhi karo tab maanege chulbul Pandey

  • Imran B.
    5 days

    Nothing but overacting...

  • Shlok M.
    5 days

    Truly a positive video to start my day!

  • Siddharth P.
    5 days

    1:04