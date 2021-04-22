back
Relatives Of Covid-19 Patients Steal Oxygen Cylinders In MP Hospital
Hospitals in many Indian states are running out of oxygen necessary for critical Covid-19 patients. This oxygen cylinder theft in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh shows the desperation on the ground...
22/04/2021 1:27 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:39
Relatives Of Covid-19 Patients Steal Oxygen Cylinders In MP Hospital
- 1:33
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
- 3:53
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
- 5:49
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
- 2:05
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
- 1:32
Delhi Police Answers Hospital Distress Call
10 comments
Gilbert M.9 minutes
Bole toh bole kyaa kare toh kare Kya. Govt failure or Policy paralysis. Sleeping from March 20!!! Money for Election winning. Taxpayers money for Write off 2 luxury Aircraft Bullet train statues Vista project New Parliament Hse saffron flag puja Kumbh temples but not for free education health care. Today shortage of hospital beds vacines oxygen ventilators Ques at shamshan kabrastan. Rahulji was right suit boot hum do hamare do Sarkar. Sune ka nahi Kuch bhi bolneka karneka. Kissan agitation not solved!!! Protest fast who cares. Prof Agarwal fasting for Ganga dies!
Kieran P.22 minutes
People are suffering because of their own negligence. When there were few cases during February, people tend to be fearless and stopped following COVID norms. Government’s negligence and carelessness in quarantining people coming from abroad is also one of the main reasons. From this situation, people should learn not to take COVID easily even though India has less cases. Follow all the guidelines until we abolish corona completely.
Suchitra V.25 minutes
Soon there will be fight for food And Indian paid media won’t cover it
Sagar D.34 minutes
Govt. Had 1 fucking year to prepare but no they had other important things to do !! The situation is worse than the last year now
Ankit G.36 minutes
We are leaving in the country where oxygen cylinder looted And pm always says 56 inch chest we dare china and Pakistan
Mohammed A.39 minutes
More worse awaits to happens dear voters this is nothing.
Mukul P.an hour
Cops really have no accountability in our country but what's more sad is they take pride in harassing general population....
Meherzad M.an hour
Sadly even after stealing how will thy ever use it without proper equipment..... Let things be whr thy should belong to save lives.
Bibin K.an hour
Pity on the people
Brut India2 hours
What exactly is happening with the oxygen shortage in the country? https://indianexpress.com/article/india/oxygen-politics-between-delhi-haryana-and-up-7283524/