back
Ritika Singh’s Work Hard, Play Hard Techniques
“I've been played a lot. But I'm learning.” Actor and mixed martial artist Ritika Singh shares her success mantra in this KKR Mind Studio video...
10/12/2020 5:29 AMupdated: 10/12/2020 5:31 AM
- 132K
- 1.3K
- 22
18 comments
Joan D.5 days
Straight talk
Parvati S.14/12/2020 09:51
👍👍
Dipankar A.13/12/2020 13:02
Who???
Javeria L.11/12/2020 14:11
At the end of the year 2020, I have seen something good...her confidence kills.. And whatever she has said is all right!
James B.10/12/2020 18:57
She s sweet nd so true speech..Those who asking who's she or she boring..u guys onlyneed big star on stage saying fake thing nd giving fake appreciate or flying kiss..coz u all know thy fuckin NVR care abt u..
Xaid I.10/12/2020 17:18
She is Boring.
Archana A.10/12/2020 14:47
Bahut badhiya 👍👍
Vishnu K.10/12/2020 11:47
Ohhhh usharrrrrrr......
Bharti C.10/12/2020 10:49
Adorable..... ❤️
Omkar S.10/12/2020 09:08
Exactly who's she?
Sutapa H.10/12/2020 08:40
💚🧡💛❤💐💖
Agk A.10/12/2020 08:28
Great
Bharat T.10/12/2020 08:13
Sometimes in life you have to always do what you are afraid to do because it's might turn out to be the best decision, trading has never serve me right until I came across Sir Wyatt Ethan who changed my life for the better,I never new that binary trade was this profitable,ever since I started investing in his platform I no longer have issues,that you very much sir Wyatt Ethan I am most grateful to you... Contact him now..⬇️⬇️ https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAETj3yGJYs1mT10opw https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAETj3yGJYs1mT10opw https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAETj3yGJYs1mT10opw https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAETj3yGJYs1mT10opw 👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆
Md H.10/12/2020 07:10
Selling motivations it’s also a good business bro👊
Faghir B.10/12/2020 06:51
How adorable and autentic she is. And look how excited she is during her speech.😅 Really like the fact "your body is your best accessory"👏👏
Siju V.10/12/2020 06:22
So innocent talking❤️❤️❤️
Sangeetha M.10/12/2020 06:10
Great message in plain terms!
Amos M.10/12/2020 05:40
Who the hell is she?