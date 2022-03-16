back
RJ Sayema on Delhi’s Kashmiri Pandits
"We have to spread love and end hatred.” Back in 2020, RJ Sayema shared her experience, meeting Kashmiri Pandits for her M.Phil dissertation.
16/03/2022 4:57 PM
- 517.5K
- 9.2K
- 1.2K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1103 comments
Birjoo V.2 days
Propaganda, very nicely done. All you can say is you aren’t as faithful to your religion and it would be great if all your folks followed you and became caring humans. Kazi is a titled bestowed in your religion for those who have killed n number of kafirs, yes or no? There is no smoke without fire so to say terrorists belong to religion of hate when all they do is force people to embrace the authority of your almighty allah is very very very shrewd or else extremely naive owing to being in denial. While your personal values and efforts are very much laudable, please take off the rose tinted glasses when looking at your own religion and community. That is least you can do as a researcher.
Suman S.2 days
यही रिसर्च किया है तूने, आतंकवाद का कोई धर्म नहीं होता है, रट लिया और बोल दिया, तुम्हारी माँ बहन के साथ होता ना तो तुम्हें समझ में आता
Pooja S.3 days
Very conveniently she said terrorism has no religion. People like her fail to call out the fundamentalists and jihadis of their own community. They suddenly become so tolerant and let there be another incidence, these so calm and composed personalities will fume with anger and blabber nonsense about women empowerment equality right to speech and what not.
Prajna S.4 days
wow.. hypocrite.. did someone else write your bigoted twitter comments for u?
Souvik S.4 days
these pipeline condemn the terrosit act aginst kahsmiri Hindus. They never raised voice aginst genocide of pandits. But now they are giving justification of those violence... thats how they work. One group work in gorund. Other group hide that. Is its exposed 3rd group starts these aman ki tmasa type nonsense to deprive victims from justice. Do you know how many times she cried about gujrat riot? And she is telling here all these nonsense
Souvik S.4 days
is this how they white wash crime like genocide?
Souvik S.4 days
Aur kitna propaganda failayega? 32 saal baad sach samne aya fivrvi victims card khele ke propaganda chalu kar diya.... shameless
Sushil V.5 days
Ye divy Gyan aapne aaj se pehle kyo nhi diya didi , Aur ye justification ki zarurat nhi hai aapke .. aur aapko accha nhi Lga ki kisi ne unke liye ek film banayi ... Sare aapke manavta k pujari abhi prakat ho rahe hain 🙄.. Aur agar padosi itne acche hi hote na toh ek ek family ko protect krte ,unko rokte aur kehte ki hum log aapki hifazat krenge ... Unki property firms ko kabja liya unke hi padosi people ne
Anita D.5 days
So well said, Sayema. We need peace, not hatred
Mahather A.5 days
Kudos to the director who created the film with more fantasy scenes with the good intention of inciting riots among the people, creating discontent over the opposition Party and raising the influence of the ruling party....
Akhand P.5 days
Dramebaaz!
Pradeep D.5 days
एक बात और, अभी तक ये मदारजात चुप थी अपनी स्टडी और अनुभव को लेकर, ग़ज़ब हैं मदारजात ये भी
Pradeep D.5 days
मदारजात हिंदूइस्म को बदनाम मत कर, जो आतंकी हैं वो इस्लामिस्ट हैं थे और रहेंगे, बात खत्म, चाशनी मत लपेट, सब जानते हैं, और Brे बकचोदी वाले इंटरव्यू मत दिखाया करो, तुम्हारी भी हिप्पोक्रेसी जगजाहिर होती है
Vinay K.5 days
Wow so now this, everybody trying to gain some or the other brownie points in some ways. Now she comes up and says No religion of terrorism but on the other hand they call students chanting Jai shri Ram terrorists because that is what they actually think. What she is saying is because now if she tries downplay or balance out the incident she will also be taken on like rest of the librandu gang.
Rawat A.5 days
Ye sab Gyan kisko Dene chahiye tum ko pata hona chahiye kaha kaha se aa jaate hai humanity ka jhanda leke
Rahul D.5 days
So in that case RJ sayema along with Brut should go to kashmir present the stories to Yasin malik bitta karate and tell these to them. Ask all who captured the houses ans land of these Indian pandits give them back with respect. Let's see if the agree to it and understand how spreading peace will help. its easy for a person like RJ sayema and us who seats in AC room and shoots her kindness every time she wants to showcase how great she is...
Anantha P.5 days
I am strongly against the saying that the hard-core terrorists don't have a religion. They did all the atrocities in the name of their religion, to drive out peace loving pundits. If not for religion, for what else did they do this?
Jayendra V.5 days
Sabka dharma hota hai bahan.....apne ooper wale ka naam leke hi gala kaata gaya....
Rajasekharan M.5 days
I don't know why this lady wants to suppress the truth. The truth should be know. The cruelty should come to light. Hiding it is just like supporting the genocide. As the leftist tries this lady also tried to say terrorist are in all religion. She should have shown the daring to say that it was done by terrorist using Islam. And she should condemn it.
Alok T.5 days
आतंकवाद का एक ही धर्म है और वो है Islam