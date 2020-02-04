Rujuta Diwekar's Lifestyle Tips For Quarantine

Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
What the hell in this world are you saying why don’t you suggest for people don’t have food to eat ???
Very true 💹
Hi
👍
Mam pls share gluten free diet chart also
Good for health.thank you for tips
Eat only plant based foods. Plants are the actual source of all nutrients for us. Leave animals off from your plate.
Choose compassion.
Be vegan 🌱
Go vegan 🌱
👍👍👍
Thank you very much
Magnificently well planned diet
Are mango in season now?
Magnificently well planned diet. Rujuta Diwekar spoke absolutely that diet which we love to eat traditionally for everyone. Rice pulses Mangoes fruits are common food. I myself like rice and only rice to save me from Acidity. And water is much important. Then tea without milk and sugar which I prefer. Whatsoever RUJUTA said not costly or luxury diet. Absolutely affordable and absolutely healthy. Thanks Brut. Ind.
She is someone who bases her nutrition advice on outdated studies and emotional ploys, please read up about her before following anything. She claims our ancestors ate stuff that came to this country a mere 400 years ago.
The only good thing that can come out of listening to her is that you might buy local which you should be doing anyways.
I'm surprised she didn't recommend a Whole-Food Plant-Based diet for diabetics and those with other lifestyle diseases. A WFPB diet can reverse these diseases and so in turn strengthen the immune system.
For once she didn't recommend ghee. I think she knows deep down how harmful it is for the immune system.
She is amazing
So when you say nap... does one really need to sleep? Or jst lie down for 20 mins would do ? I never can sleep in the day.. even when my kids were little and had sleepless nights 😋
Thank you Mam. Please can you share about lemon pickle, paneer and other items which are useful in this time ?
Can jhadoo ponch substitute exercise
Why should I listen to a celebrity nutritionist? That's not a degree. We have science to follow.
