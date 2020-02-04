back

Rujuta Diwekar's Lifestyle Tips For Quarantine

What should you eat? How much should you sleep? Speaking to Brut, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared some easy ways to overcome the quarantine blues. 😇

04/02/2020 4:57 AM
  • 243.0k
  • 63

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:49

    Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic

  2. 5:04

    Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

  3. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  4. 4:31

    Tips On How To Work From Home

  5. 4:19

    Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

  6. 2:28

    "Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery

28 comments

  • Kevin D.
    2 days

    What the hell in this world are you saying why don’t you suggest for people don’t have food to eat ???

  • Vikas R.
    2 days

    Very true 💹

  • Iyappan
    2 days

    Hi

  • Svetlana S.
    3 days

    👍

  • Subodh R.
    3 days

    Mam pls share gluten free diet chart also

  • Sankaranarayanan R.
    3 days

    Good for health.thank you for tips

  • Kishor T.
    3 days

    Eat only plant based foods. Plants are the actual source of all nutrients for us. Leave animals off from your plate. Choose compassion. Be vegan 🌱 Go vegan 🌱

  • Ritu B.
    4 days

    👍👍👍

  • Manisha L.
    4 days

    Thank you very much

  • Ashwin K.
    4 days

    Magnificently well planned diet

  • Yuvika M.
    4 days

    Are mango in season now?

  • Apurba K.
    5 days

    Magnificently well planned diet. Rujuta Diwekar spoke absolutely that diet which we love to eat traditionally for everyone. Rice pulses Mangoes fruits are common food. I myself like rice and only rice to save me from Acidity. And water is much important. Then tea without milk and sugar which I prefer. Whatsoever RUJUTA said not costly or luxury diet. Absolutely affordable and absolutely healthy. Thanks Brut. Ind.

  • Boka N.
    5 days

    She is someone who bases her nutrition advice on outdated studies and emotional ploys, please read up about her before following anything. She claims our ancestors ate stuff that came to this country a mere 400 years ago. The only good thing that can come out of listening to her is that you might buy local which you should be doing anyways.

  • Darshana M.
    5 days

    I'm surprised she didn't recommend a Whole-Food Plant-Based diet for diabetics and those with other lifestyle diseases. A WFPB diet can reverse these diseases and so in turn strengthen the immune system.

  • Darshana M.
    5 days

    For once she didn't recommend ghee. I think she knows deep down how harmful it is for the immune system.

  • Kousani R.
    5 days

    She is amazing

  • Sukhmani S.
    5 days

    So when you say nap... does one really need to sleep? Or jst lie down for 20 mins would do ? I never can sleep in the day.. even when my kids were little and had sleepless nights 😋

  • Pratima B.
    5 days

    Thank you Mam. Please can you share about lemon pickle, paneer and other items which are useful in this time ?

  • Minoo A.
    5 days

    Can jhadoo ponch substitute exercise

  • Sangeeta C.
    5 days

    Why should I listen to a celebrity nutritionist? That's not a degree. We have science to follow.