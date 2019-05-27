Runaway Leopard Caught

A terrified leopard was captured by forest officials in a rough rescue mission. 🐆
Akshay S.06/25/2019 03:30
Feel the power of nature MOTHERFUCKERS This is why you have to save forests
Prasad D.06/18/2019 18:24
Half the time these so called rescued animals die because of poor techniques of forest dept
Ranjith K.06/17/2019 10:21
Save animals
Kumain J.06/14/2019 06:00
Good
Parthi P.06/13/2019 15:44
Omma punda
Brut India05/31/2019 13:07
Meet the vet who rescues and rehabilitates leopards around Jodhpur: https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/meet-the-vet-who-rescues-leopards-around-jodhpur/article27023326.ece
R. P.05/30/2019 13:35
Our forest department staff are untrained, ill equipped, and badly understaffed, with inadequate, professional skills.. That's why the survival rate of such wild animals is very dismal...
KRishnendu B.05/28/2019 15:41
Bc 😂nind ka injection kaha gaye, 7hrs only waste
Suraj V.05/28/2019 10:54
It’s not the leopard 🐆 entered the residential area its the resident that enter leopard area
मनीष ढ.05/28/2019 08:19
Something similar happened in our corebett national park in Uttarakhand, it is a matter of tomorrow.
Anu B.05/28/2019 07:13
For rescue team
Mandish P.05/28/2019 02:27
India should work on human population it's a big shame which we all should worry at first place.
Sukriti K.05/27/2019 17:35
They are entering our house because we have invaded their homes.. Man is the most dangerous animal in the whole world.
Himanshu G.05/27/2019 16:52
No no no Just see who we are we are upcoming world power sending satellite 🛰 every month and This is how we treat with animals
Rajdutt L.05/27/2019 13:47
I see so many animals around rather then the leopard.
Agha B.05/27/2019 13:35
Leopard In Humens Hands 😂
Akshay S.05/27/2019 12:59
this is dangerous
Hyderabad H.05/27/2019 12:44
Dear Brut, Your Last Signout Not With Blur And Brut this time...I Like That Outro Part Of Yours...!!!
Sovit L.05/27/2019 12:37
Yup. Should've asked the leopard nicely with open arms rather than use the net... Smh 😑😑😑
Rumpa B.05/27/2019 11:21
Such a horrible way to rescue!