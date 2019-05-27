back

Runaway Leopard Caught

A terrified leopard was captured by forest officials in a rough rescue mission. 🐆

05/27/2019 3:00 AM
35 comments

  • Akshay S.
    06/25/2019 03:30

    Feel the power of nature MOTHERFUCKERS This is why you have to save forests

  • Prasad D.
    06/18/2019 18:24

    Half the time these so called rescued animals die because of poor techniques of forest dept

  • Ranjith K.
    06/17/2019 10:21

    Save animals

  • Kumain J.
    06/14/2019 06:00

    Good

  • Parthi P.
    06/13/2019 15:44

    Omma punda

  • Brut India
    05/31/2019 13:07

    Meet the vet who rescues and rehabilitates leopards around Jodhpur: https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/meet-the-vet-who-rescues-leopards-around-jodhpur/article27023326.ece

  • R. P.
    05/30/2019 13:35

    Our forest department staff are untrained, ill equipped, and badly understaffed, with inadequate, professional skills.. That's why the survival rate of such wild animals is very dismal...

  • KRishnendu B.
    05/28/2019 15:41

    Bc 😂nind ka injection kaha gaye, 7hrs only waste

  • Suraj V.
    05/28/2019 10:54

    It’s not the leopard 🐆 entered the residential area its the resident that enter leopard area

  • मनीष ढ.
    05/28/2019 08:19

    Something similar happened in our corebett national park in Uttarakhand, it is a matter of tomorrow.

  • Anu B.
    05/28/2019 07:13

    For rescue team

  • Mandish P.
    05/28/2019 02:27

    India should work on human population it's a big shame which we all should worry at first place.

  • Sukriti K.
    05/27/2019 17:35

    They are entering our house because we have invaded their homes.. Man is the most dangerous animal in the whole world.

  • Himanshu G.
    05/27/2019 16:52

    No no no Just see who we are we are upcoming world power sending satellite 🛰 every month and This is how we treat with animals

  • Rajdutt L.
    05/27/2019 13:47

    I see so many animals around rather then the leopard.

  • Agha B.
    05/27/2019 13:35

    Leopard In Humens Hands 😂

  • Akshay S.
    05/27/2019 12:59

    this is dangerous

  • Hyderabad H.
    05/27/2019 12:44

    Dear Brut, Your Last Signout Not With Blur And Brut this time...I Like That Outro Part Of Yours...!!!

  • Sovit L.
    05/27/2019 12:37

    Yup. Should've asked the leopard nicely with open arms rather than use the net... Smh 😑😑😑

  • Rumpa B.
    05/27/2019 11:21

    Such a horrible way to rescue!