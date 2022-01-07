back

Sabarimala woman activist assaulted

She was one of the first woman devotees to enter the revered Sabarimala shrine in Kerala. Three years on, Bindu Ammini says she continues to face abuse and assaults. TW: Distressing Visuals

07/01/2022 4:27 PM
  • 236.1K
  • 251

239 comments

  • Rtn C.
    7 hours

    pls be sensible .... You are losing respect because of your actions

  • Honey B.
    11 hours

    👌👌👌👌👌 Hit by Hit 👌👌👌👌👌

  • Vichesh M.
    a day

    Please try to understand the meaning of a devotee first.എടുത്തോണ്ട് പോടാ .

  • Shejo J.
    a day

    katarr

  • Shriniwas J.
    a day

    Is not about Right wing If you have enough gutts Then please let support the ladies into the mosque and give them equivallent rights with the mens to perform the prayer

  • Veena N.
    a day

    How proud ayyappan will be feeling for that man...saving sabarimala and it's tradition😠😠😠😠idiots

  • Nedum C.
    a day

    Coward sanghis

  • Divya S.
    a day

    Correction required in the first line... She wasn't & isn't a devotee of Lord Ayyappa... Her devotion lies elsewhere...

  • Narendra N.
    a day

    The Lord is in the heart.....seek Him there...stop being a nuisance....and creating tensions.

  • Rajasekaran
    a day

    பித்து பிடித்த பிந்து அம்மணத்துடன் ஆட்டம் தொடரும் ஐயப்பன் திருவிளையாடல் ஆரம்பமே அமர்க்களம்

  • Vompi M.
    a day

    That guy is not drunk

  • Aarifah
    a day

    Ancient traditions should be followed in modern days also...don't try to change its nature....is it tourist spot?

  • Manikandhan N.
    2 days

    She is not a devotee. She is an actor directe by communist.

  • Lijin T.
    2 days

    Marvellous 😬🙄

  • Shreyasi
    2 days

    You are brave

  • Nawanit N.
    2 days

    Well deserved. Brut is also one of such woman. No brain just brawls.

  • Seema G.
    2 days

    Besides all that she was fully drunk and manhandled him

  • Anil K.
    2 days

    If it is not allowed then why to do it why

  • किरण ग.
    2 days

    Not allowing certain age group of women is not a restriction or it is not the discrimination but it is a prescription so there is nothing wrong in not allowing women with ability to have mc form entering into temple. Just respect every religions ancient rituals and traditions. Brut organizer should take note of that

  • Bonami L.
    2 days

    Why is she pulling his lungi and hitting his thighs with stone ? And also playing victim at the end for the fight evoked cuz of parking space issue 😹 Great content

