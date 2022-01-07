back
Sabarimala woman activist assaulted
She was one of the first woman devotees to enter the revered Sabarimala shrine in Kerala. Three years on, Bindu Ammini says she continues to face abuse and assaults. TW: Distressing Visuals
Rtn C.7 hours
pls be sensible .... You are losing respect because of your actions
Honey B.11 hours
👌👌👌👌👌 Hit by Hit 👌👌👌👌👌
Vichesh M.a day
Please try to understand the meaning of a devotee first.എടുത്തോണ്ട് പോടാ .
Shejo J.a day
katarr
Shriniwas J.a day
Is not about Right wing If you have enough gutts Then please let support the ladies into the mosque and give them equivallent rights with the mens to perform the prayer
Veena N.a day
How proud ayyappan will be feeling for that man...saving sabarimala and it's tradition😠😠😠😠idiots
Nedum C.a day
Coward sanghis
Divya S.a day
Correction required in the first line... She wasn't & isn't a devotee of Lord Ayyappa... Her devotion lies elsewhere...
Narendra N.a day
The Lord is in the heart.....seek Him there...stop being a nuisance....and creating tensions.
Rajasekarana day
பித்து பிடித்த பிந்து அம்மணத்துடன் ஆட்டம் தொடரும் ஐயப்பன் திருவிளையாடல் ஆரம்பமே அமர்க்களம்
Vompi M.a day
That guy is not drunk
Aarifaha day
Ancient traditions should be followed in modern days also...don't try to change its nature....is it tourist spot?
Manikandhan N.2 days
She is not a devotee. She is an actor directe by communist.
Lijin T.2 days
Marvellous 😬🙄
Shreyasi2 days
You are brave
Nawanit N.2 days
Well deserved. Brut is also one of such woman. No brain just brawls.
Seema G.2 days
Besides all that she was fully drunk and manhandled him
Anil K.2 days
If it is not allowed then why to do it why
किरण ग.2 days
Not allowing certain age group of women is not a restriction or it is not the discrimination but it is a prescription so there is nothing wrong in not allowing women with ability to have mc form entering into temple. Just respect every religions ancient rituals and traditions. Brut organizer should take note of that
Bonami L.2 days
Why is she pulling his lungi and hitting his thighs with stone ? And also playing victim at the end for the fight evoked cuz of parking space issue 😹 Great content