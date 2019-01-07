back

Sachin Tendulkar And Coach Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar shared an almost sacred relationship with his first coach Ramakant Achrekar. 🏏

01/07/2019 12:13 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 10:05 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 171

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

138 comments

  • Pritam M.
    06/01/2019 15:34

    SACHIN IS MY IDOL.ILOVE HIM VERY MUCH.

  • Yogesh Y.
    04/10/2019 02:00

    JAi. Ram RAm Ji.. Shree ji

  • Prabir R.
    04/09/2019 15:08

    Guru kripa hi kebalam .May lord krishna his soul rest in peace . Hare krishna .

  • Gajanan J.
    03/31/2019 10:51

    💕💕💕💕💕

  • Ahmad A.
    03/31/2019 08:59

    Sachin only chance player not a Big gun 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🚽🚽

  • Yasir R.
    03/30/2019 23:18

    That’s y he is star

  • Zaiton A.
    03/26/2019 01:46

    🖤

  • RangaRajan S.
    03/22/2019 02:46

    Aachaarya Devo Bhava

  • Jenti R.
    03/21/2019 16:07

    Schinthibest

  • Jenti R.
    03/21/2019 16:06

    Guru

  • Narendra V.
    03/21/2019 07:45

    Great

  • Durga P.
    03/21/2019 01:36

    This is the sign of a genuine student,who revered and respected his guru inspite of his great success.

  • Satish K.
    03/19/2019 19:10

    Thanks 😘

  • Anmol S.
    03/18/2019 17:16

    sandy

  • Raj D.
    03/15/2019 12:15

    Great coach great man RIP. Ghazanfer

  • Tapasmita S.
    03/11/2019 17:42

    What contribution of Tendulkar in our country nothing he is arrogant cricketer and earning huge money from India

  • V S.
    03/11/2019 12:23

    RIP

  • Amit K.
    03/11/2019 10:44

    Sachin tendulkar my is god

  • Adnan S.
    03/10/2019 20:20

    a good reminder that no matter how great the person becomes, remember his teacher.

  • Shakeel K.
    03/09/2019 18:21

    May his soul rest in peace