Sad Seeing Sweepers Pick Up Trash, He Invented This

Check out this Indian student's ingenious machine to pick up trash from streets.
47 comments
Meena D.06/16/2019 14:35
Good idea
Manojyadav M.06/07/2019 09:22
Goodbye
Ashisan C.06/01/2019 15:55
Well done, keep it up
Johnson A.05/31/2019 11:50
Great ideas put together to Clean up the areas fast. Surprisingly he is from the strong BJP hold ,let us see how this " Clean India" government is going to help him in his project ,let Yogi drive this cycle first.
Partha S.05/29/2019 15:49
Good keep it up
Priyesh S.05/23/2019 03:43
Hats off to his efforts.
Anama N.05/20/2019 07:37
Good job... 👏👏
Ashwin G.05/20/2019 04:16
He will crashland if he picks up stones frm the road 😷✌
Firoz K.05/11/2019 11:38
Genius such an Amazing Talent India have Got.. But lack of resources doesnt allow Such Raw Talent to grow ..
Binod K.05/11/2019 03:16
Excellent good job
Srinu T.05/10/2019 09:50
Good sir
Ramcharan M.05/10/2019 06:37
सराहनीय
Lalitha S.05/09/2019 17:59
see this
Azra P.05/09/2019 15:54
Very Good
Vijay S.05/09/2019 15:32
सराहनीय और प्रसंसनीय .
Harendra S.05/09/2019 14:19
Talented mind
Prashant N.05/09/2019 09:19
Good job
Stj A.05/09/2019 08:34
Hats off....great job....keep it up
Sharique H.05/09/2019 08:11
Very nice work.