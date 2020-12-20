back
Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies
“Money hasn't been something that I'm drawn to…” This actress had no doubts about turning down a fairness cream commercial. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage!
20/12/2020 2:57 PM
212 comments
Anita Y.6 hours
U are beautiful human being
Kalyan S.6 hours
WT Fair!! I can be almost fair whenever I want by applying one of those but can they can get my skin tone? Sad ..this is still being discussed everywhere . Infact its more discussed in the high society itself. This is not related to women anymore . Men also are feeling the heat. JUST BE YOUR COLOR.
Senthil K.6 hours
Nice she is favorite actress
Ambar B.6 hours
self love is true love
Minna M.6 hours
I love her & After seeing this video i m falling love with her again 😍😍
Anjali V.7 hours
She's an excellent actress but more of it a beautiful human being!❣️
Farzana R.7 hours
shun 😒
Revathi V.7 hours
Human being are human being stop judging them on the basis of there tone..don't judge anybodies personality.. on basis of tone..I think she said right and she is setting an example..why dark skin girls or women can't be a best heroine..it's all just a stereotype..is everything in peoples mind..don't lose the best people in your life by judging on there tone..
Bristi S.7 hours
"......They were able to connect to me and I wanted to give back whatever they gave to me"--- This is why we love you so much ma'am. Thanks to Faridoon sir for asking that question 😌💖
Harsh J.8 hours
♥️
Nilesh P.8 hours
Hats off
Lamiya P.8 hours
🙂
Preeti S.9 hours
Such a great actor and great inspiration 👏 🙌 👍 ❤ so beautiful 😍 ❤ 💕 💖
Sk M.10 hours
She is a wonderful talented person.. Being a qualified doctor, she chose to act in films...
Srija C.10 hours
This is the real beauty of any person ❣
Ferdoush A.11 hours
watch it....🙂
Madhavi V.11 hours
Respect...memanta eppudo FIDA aioyam..
Zara A.12 hours
I have allergic and acne prone skin. Some people asked me why are you having so much acnes?? As if i am cultivating my acnes 😑😑 It’s normal to have acnes for teenagers. Plus i am comfortable with my skin and i was never been that concerned about my look what bothered you guys. I love coffee. And Again some people giving me advice that it will make my skin tone darker while i did not even ask for their advice 😕
Ayat C.12 hours
She is mah fav 😌
Eles12 hours
Beautiful girl with a beautiful heart. Need to watch her film, next.