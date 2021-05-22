back

Sameera Reddy & Mom-In-Law: Redefining Family Dynamics

Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde, spoke to Brut about their "new-age relationship".

22/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 534.1K
  • 235

Portraits

  1. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  2. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  3. 1:41

    Parents’ Heartwarming Reaction To College Acceptance Surprise

  4. 3:00

    The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair

  5. 6:49

    Karan Johar: Hero Or Villain?

  6. 9:56

    A Day In The Life Of An ER Doctor

205 comments

  • Tania K.
    10 hours

    sameera is a nice person

  • Sudha U.
    11 hours

    Lovly

  • Dolly S.
    12 hours

    Beautiful 👍

  • Aparupa D.
    a day

    You are just adorable... In love with both of you....keep rocking 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Alphonso M.
    2 days

    So sweet 😘

  • Sheetal S.
    2 days

    So beautiful and lovely geniune...

  • Himani M.
    2 days

    Hats off to...both of you ❤️

  • Ananya A.
    2 days

    Ur relationship is inspiration for all...u r amazing but ur mother in law is outstanding ...both of u spreading positive messege to all stereotype women

  • Pruthvi P.
    2 days

    I'm sure,in future, your daughter in law will post something like this about you ❤️❤️❤️

  • Lucky L.
    2 days

    In good financial families inlaws r ok, but in normal middle class families no, majority r not ok

  • Shreyas C.
    2 days

    I luv uh sameera

  • Shiney S.
    2 days

    Happy to see a mother in law and a daughter in law have a good relationship love you both

  • Rashmi S.
    2 days

    Just love the duo's chemistry 👍❤️

  • Anuradha J.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/hqS0a3Os-kk

  • Sindhu S.
    2 days

    Loved it Sameera and Sassy Sasu. Keep up the spirit

  • V V.
    2 days

    😍shall we 😅

  • Tapaswini N.
    2 days

    Dear messy mama..your sassy Sasu is too hilarious...it feels really great to see both of you...thanks for the inspiration n positive vibes

  • Jyoti K.
    2 days

    Beautiful 😍message

  • Ramya R.
    2 days

    💖 This kinda relationship happens when both are mature, empathetic and understanding.. love you both ladies 😘😘💃🏻💃🏻

  • Swapna P.
    3 days

    That's correct problem comes when you try to control each other.. and try to dominate.. give each other space and respect

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.