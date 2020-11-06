Sammy Speaks Up About Racist Hindi Name

Spike Lee on years of racial injustice
Pallavi R.2 hours
We feel proud when you play for our team ..as a hyderabadi..but i am really facing racism for my caste as i am in scheduled caste no 1 is ready to give a house on lease to us as i belong to SC in urban city like hyderabad..and as first they which caste.some neighbours stiĺl follow untuochability rule i dnt know when equality comes.my parents thought when we grow racism will go i still expect when my children grow it will go off or not.in doubt
Pallavi R.2 hours
i think if they must have said in good way its ok.but in a wrong way then they shouldnt repeat...but in india they offer prayers to lord krishna, maa kali,ram bhagvan ,lord ganesh,an so on they worship them, but really i dnt understand when it comes to humans color, caste,religion and looks y so much of racism..
Shams U.8 hours
Doing it for publicity, throwing toys out of his pram.He posted a cryptic tweet on twitter when dropped from peshawar zalmi team ro gain sympathy knows he is past his prime, doing this to stay relevant.
Nakul R.8 hours
Fact is that racism is deeply rooted in India. We are obsessed with “gori chamdi”. All fairness creams make a ton of money of us faking making your skin lighter while laughing all the way to the bank. Kallu is no way shape or form can mean anything other than degrading a dark person. Wake up and smell the coffee!
Rahul A.9 hours
Check your own old tweets
Sunil V.9 hours
Indian are biggest racist
Ashish J.10 hours
Where even god is called by his black colour “Krishna”. It is always by love and affection not by racism. These is at least 1 Kalu (Krishna) in every family in north India. Don’t get played by these divisive political agenda played by media.
Varun S.10 hours
what are your views on it?
Sourav M.11 hours
Yeh to mojak hey isko racism kohna golot baat
Suresh N.11 hours
Shame on you Ishanth Sharma.... ... Grow up...you racist.
Adil A.11 hours
This is the worst kind of racism.we are now fed up of such words.sorry for sami
Himanshu A.11 hours
"Bahati ganga mein haath dhona" jaise metoo hua tha publicity pane ke liye real se zyada fake allegations lage the, in the same way he is making an issue out of nothing (fun fact I am also not fair slightly towards dark complexion and I was called kalu in my school but I didn't took it as racism cuz it didn't effected my rights as it happens in western countries). Calling some one by one's nickname based on his appearance does not becomes racism until one is treated with discrimination by not making one equal to everyone. But I do find it with our fellow countryman from North-East they are the one who are treated differently just because they look like Chinese. In short we are fighting another kind of racism which has nothing to do with blacks. Period
Sapan D.11 hours
Explain it whichever way, they won't understand coz they didn't grow up here in our culture. Kalu or kalia or kali or whatever it be, it always refers a dark skin color human or deity. In early northern India it became a pet name for many mostly of darker skin. Very rarely you'd hear a fair skin person or child being called kalu or kalia, l haven't heard of any. We all grew listening it, also using it with friends or children to tease them. In our culture it's become a normal word for us. So it is not that offensive to many Indians. Like an eg. in India we have cast system, which we know in our history how lower cast people struggled and were oppressed. So on the same line for them is color, dark color people were oppressed and not given any human rights for hundreds of years in this world just because of their skin color! So to the outer world it means serious, because a lot of discrimination faced by people of dark color skin was because their skin color was not white. So it's that offensive to them. Let's respect all. There's many countries, many cultures, many languages, but only one World. :)
Sandeep R.11 hours
Pathetic. No respect to players. Calling them by their skin color is just sick
Jai T.11 hours
Being black, brown or white is not a sin nor bad... Just accept it as compliment.. Racism resolved forever.
Uzair K.12 hours
India to Sara"kalu" dosron ko bolty howy sharam nahi ati
Omkar S.12 hours
We also call our goddess as Kali ..that is not with a intension to disgrace her... grow up Man
Antul K.12 hours
He is blackmailing..as he is no more in IPL and a citizen of PORKISTAN..
Ken N.12 hours
Yet India coming from part of Africa's continent.
Mahesh K.12 hours
my wife call my kid kalu...that doesent mean she is abusing him...its part of love.....They called you Kalu with love but not to abuse u.....dont make big drama out of it....I apologize behalf of them...what else do u need.