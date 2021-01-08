back

Satya Paul: The Man Who Changed Indian Design Forever

You know a Satya Paul design when you see it. Like nothing else India had seen before, the self-made designer reinvented the sari and created the first Indian designer label. He passed away yesterday after suffering a stroke late last year. This is his inspiring story.

08/01/2021 3:35 PMupdated: 08/01/2021 3:36 PM
  • 164.8K
  • 22

And even more

  1. 3:15

    Satya Paul: The Man Who Changed Indian Design Forever

  2. 5:02

    Army Man Turns To Modelling After Retirement

  3. 3:12

    Designer Fashions Beautiful Rajasthani Uniforms

  4. 2:11

    Kolkata Restaurant Offers Zippable Masks

  5. 3:51

    Meet Reita Faria: India's First Miss World

  6. 1:41

    Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic

21 comments

  • Ila M.
    a day

    Very inspiring man. Love his blend of colours. It's good his son has taken over the business.

  • Pamela B.
    2 days

    Let his soul rest in peace ...he is already a legend ..loved his designs and colours ..Satya Paul Saree is a stand out product - that is the success of this brand ... I am the proud owner of few ...🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Jasmine S.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Indu A.
    5 days

    May he be in Eternal Peace. Though he is no more his name will life on through his work.

  • Akarsh R.
    5 days

    The man who met j krishnamurthi , Osho , Sadguru in one lifetime :)

  • Sangeeta A.
    5 days

    🙏🙏

  • Yasmin P.
    5 days

    Love his sarees. Very artistic and unique

  • Indoo T.
    6 days

    Om Shaanti 🙏🏼

  • Saili N.
    6 days

    Rip !! Forever a fan of ur unusual prints.

  • Joshy C.
    6 days

    Superb ideas

  • Xavier L.
    6 days

    RIP🙏🙏🙏

  • Sage G.
    6 days

    These guys was very cleaver You should also highlight cleverness too

  • Sara B.
    6 days

    RIP!!!!

  • Ankur S.
    6 days

    *Want to be a digital Marketer?* *What do you need to be a digital marketer?* The answer is, - Proper guidance from experts. - Practical knowledge. - Real world Projects. - just reading theory and watching videos will not make you a digital marketer. - Run mock ad campaign - make Mock brands and promote them Interested to learn from experts themselves Join this WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JaXae9gX81g8PdgKVRZ21b Daily new knowledgeable content SHARP 10:00 P. M. And mentorship. 👍🏼

  • Sudha N.
    6 days

    You mean to state that India itself does not have the talents to do the same ... go and visit ages old temples, cloth manufacture in rural India and India’s overall artwork ... who is this Gauri person to give accolades to a foreigner BUT ignores local talents! Grow up, look into your own backyard to find local amazingly awesome magnificent majestic beautiful art in all aspects ... give encouragements and opportunities to locals ....

  • Aneema A.
    7 days

    Intriguing... I love the mix of colors and patterns

  • Sreekala S.
    7 days

    https://youtu.be/AG8P9m8DGTo

  • Harsh S.
    7 days

    Rip!

  • Deepika B.
    7 days

    Truly Inspiring !!

  • Devansh D.
    7 days

    Oh no Kuljeet Randhawa in the last frame 😭

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.