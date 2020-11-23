back
Saving The Chinkara Drink By Drink
Around desertic Jodhpur, lakes dry up so fast that wildlife has nothing to drink. Here's how a whole community came together to bring them their water back.
23/11/2020 5:27 AM
- 90.4K
- 1.5K
- 24
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
18 comments
Burghita O.2 days
Super, thank you for the work you are doing 🙏🙏🌹
Divya H.2 days
Amazing..thank u
Mamatha S.2 days
👍
Kedarnath R.2 days
Awesome #Save
Ashishkumar S.3 days
Wow
Shalini M.3 days
Wonderful initiative!!!👏👏👏Hats off to the people involved 🙂
Arvind R.4 days
Terrific efforts
Syed O.4 days
bhaii paaniii duuu kyaaa ???
Abhishek G.4 days
Great work
Brut India4 days
The project's implementation has been possible thanks to the State Convenor of INTACH Maharaja Gaj Singh II and the Convenor of the Jodhpur Chapter Mahendra Singh Tanwar. You can see more of the Chinkara rescue programme here: https://youtu.be/J4QPUSHE2F0
Amitava C.4 days
👍 Great!
Joghee N.4 days
Good job guys
Asra R.4 days
Well done, great job👏👏
Anish A.4 days
Great initiative
Anjana G.4 days
B R A V O !!--Such a noble enterprise --!- N ---- V I V A , too !! Thanks dear Brut India, pl only send such nice n meaningful posts -- 23/11/20
Harvin S.4 days
Vote for Made in India game RAJI: AN ANCIENT EPIC https://thegameawards.com/nominees/best-debut-game
Venkataraman S.4 days
Wow great work y people wait for money to do this people should work for this plant trees build lakes
Anurag S.4 days
Lovely initiative