back

Saving The Chinkara Drink By Drink

Around desertic Jodhpur, lakes dry up so fast that wildlife has nothing to drink. Here's how a whole community came together to bring them their water back.

23/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 90.4K
  • 24

And even more

  1. 3:13

    Connecting donkeys to humans

  2. 2:02

    A hospital in the forest

  3. 2:16

    London vs Europe on transport innovation

  4. 4:18

    Livestock vs. London living conditions

  5. 3:12

    Zero Waste Week

  6. 2:17

    Medical sniffer dogs

18 comments

  • Burghita O.
    2 days

    Super, thank you for the work you are doing 🙏🙏🌹

  • Divya H.
    2 days

    Amazing..thank u

  • Mamatha S.
    2 days

    👍

  • Kedarnath R.
    2 days

    Awesome #Save

  • Ashishkumar S.
    3 days

    Wow

  • Shalini M.
    3 days

    Wonderful initiative!!!👏👏👏Hats off to the people involved 🙂

  • Arvind R.
    4 days

    Terrific efforts

  • Syed O.
    4 days

    bhaii paaniii duuu kyaaa ???

  • Abhishek G.
    4 days

    Great work

  • Brut India
    4 days

    The project's implementation has been possible thanks to the State Convenor of INTACH Maharaja Gaj Singh II and the Convenor of the Jodhpur Chapter Mahendra Singh Tanwar. You can see more of the Chinkara rescue programme here: https://youtu.be/J4QPUSHE2F0

  • Amitava C.
    4 days

    👍 Great!

  • Joghee N.
    4 days

    Good job guys

  • Asra R.
    4 days

    Well done, great job👏👏

  • Anish A.
    4 days

    Great initiative

  • Anjana G.
    4 days

    B R A V O !!--Such a noble enterprise --!- N ---- V I V A , too !! Thanks dear Brut India, pl only send such nice n meaningful posts -- 23/11/20

  • Harvin S.
    4 days

    Vote for Made in India game RAJI: AN ANCIENT EPIC https://thegameawards.com/nominees/best-debut-game

  • Venkataraman S.
    4 days

    Wow great work y people wait for money to do this people should work for this plant trees build lakes

  • Anurag S.
    4 days

    Lovely initiative

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.