back
Selfie Takers Nearly Swept Away In River
Two girls put the "flash" in flash flood when they waded into dangerous waters to take the perfect selfie.
07/27/2020 4:57 PM
166 comments
Sarah W.5 days
Let em drown, won’t be taking anymore selfies. Survival of the fittest. Definitely not this two, hope they don’t breed
Boriqua R.5 days
Others risk their lives to save idiots for the sake of a few likes on social media. Fucking brilliant.
Aditya D.6 days
Shouli M.08/02/2020 08:58
Killing selfie
M S.08/02/2020 04:41
Isn't their a pandemic ? Now that's a perfect video n a gud lesson for life I hope
Rajashree B.08/01/2020 18:10
Vompi M.08/01/2020 17:56
Let them selfie. Don't interrupt them
Salman S.08/01/2020 17:46
Aisay logon par permanent ban lagna chahiye Jo apnay saath saath dosron ko bhi khatray mein daltay hain.
Sagar S.08/01/2020 08:29
Ab to sudhar jao
Bumocha L.08/01/2020 06:05
Nirmala J.08/01/2020 05:58
Arpit K.07/31/2020 18:52
Inkaa phone paani m fek denaa
Hamid A.07/31/2020 13:05
Abhijit S.07/31/2020 03:27
If it was publicity that they wanted, surely they got it The world's best friends who have no brains... Kudos to the emergency service men & villagers who risked their lives to save these two social classes......
Chandrani K.07/30/2020 20:04
Our youth suddenly so much fool.
Anju S.07/30/2020 17:53
Blaze J.07/30/2020 12:15
Why waste all that man power when water could have washed away their selfies
Rajani S.07/30/2020 09:13
People love attacking the police all the time but when you're in danger for doing something DUMB you want the police to come save you! Slow clap
Rohit H.07/30/2020 09:06
Kampong M.07/30/2020 08:47
Good lesson for the selfie girls.