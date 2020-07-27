back

Selfie Takers Nearly Swept Away In River

Two girls put the "flash" in flash flood when they waded into dangerous waters to take the perfect selfie.

07/27/2020 4:57 PM
Portraits

  1. 2:22

    Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future

  2. 3:00

    Activist Saket Gokhale On Being A Target For Violent Threats

  3. 2:25

    Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks

  4. 1:55

    Kerala Breathless After Covid Roller-Coaster

  5. 3:11

    "Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"

  6. 1:39

    Bengaluru Building Breaks Down

166 comments

  • Sarah W.
    5 days

    Let em drown, won’t be taking anymore selfies. Survival of the fittest. Definitely not this two, hope they don’t breed

  • Boriqua R.
    5 days

    Others risk their lives to save idiots for the sake of a few likes on social media. Fucking brilliant.

  • Aditya D.
    6 days

    tu

  • Shouli M.
    08/02/2020 08:58

    Killing selfie

  • M S.
    08/02/2020 04:41

    Isn't their a pandemic ? Now that's a perfect video n a gud lesson for life I hope

  • Rajashree B.
    08/01/2020 18:10

    Idiots

  • Vompi M.
    08/01/2020 17:56

    Let them selfie. Don't interrupt them

  • Salman S.
    08/01/2020 17:46

    Aisay logon par permanent ban lagna chahiye Jo apnay saath saath dosron ko bhi khatray mein daltay hain.

  • Sagar S.
    08/01/2020 08:29

    Ab to sudhar jao

  • Bumocha L.
    08/01/2020 06:05

    Movies name???

  • Nirmala J.
    08/01/2020 05:58

    Idiots

  • Arpit K.
    07/31/2020 18:52

    Inkaa phone paani m fek denaa

  • Hamid A.
    07/31/2020 13:05

    be careful

  • Abhijit S.
    07/31/2020 03:27

    If it was publicity that they wanted, surely they got it The world's best friends who have no brains... Kudos to the emergency service men & villagers who risked their lives to save these two social classes......

  • Chandrani K.
    07/30/2020 20:04

    Our youth suddenly so much fool.

  • Anju S.
    07/30/2020 17:53

    Stupid girls

  • Blaze J.
    07/30/2020 12:15

    Why waste all that man power when water could have washed away their selfies

  • Rajani S.
    07/30/2020 09:13

    People love attacking the police all the time but when you're in danger for doing something DUMB you want the police to come save you! Slow clap

  • Rohit H.
    07/30/2020 09:06

    Brain less kids

  • Kampong M.
    07/30/2020 08:47

    Good lesson for the selfie girls.

