Sexism In Politics: 2021 State Election Edition

The life of Karl Marx
The rise of Boris Johnson
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
The UK vs the Netherlands on floods
The Battle of Cable Street
How much has ghost Brexit cost?
These are our supposed ‘leaders’ DISGUSTING is all one can say....but the voters are to be blamed if they choose such leaders, low level politics and to top it the ‘chakkha’ election commission!!!
Yet they will go scotfree..why??coz they are our "Leaders".Imagine same things done by a common man and the consequences thereafter..Riggghhhhtttt...🤦🤦🤦
Hope you video on modi too. He also get abused ! I wonder brut had never made videos on that ! Propaganda 😭 exposed
Druv tatti 😎 💦
In the above video other party leaders rendered apology at least they know they made mistake, see the BJP bengal president, he is defending his actions, shows their arrogance and too much of Cholesterol not allowing them to accept their mistake.
How low they stooped...day by day they are getting worst...
Adei country brut, you generalize these for all parties to safeguard actual culprits and justify all are same? Shame on you
Dirty Pigs Can Go To Any Extent For Votes.
This people are so sexist how the hell they are politicians
Omg india may your fate change
Idiots... These people are dragging India and intelligence back to stone age...
When you chose a clown, expect a clown show. 💁♂️
Not cool
Shame and hate on these people's mentality. For these king of people's mentality, thousands of women still face severe insults and harassment every day.
DMK always indulge in dirty politics in Tamilnadu.
Most dirtiest thing in our country s politics.... everything s spoilt due to thsi
Shame on the part of indian political leaders..Some of them have brought down the standards of the democratic process of electioneering to the level of street fights. What to expect from such people if they come to power. Such Personal derogatory should b condemned... instead audience enjoying. ..pity...
When the agenda for fighting elections are flimsy and vague, they have to resort to such stuff. Besides, I feel that they are right as this is what they have to do to win. Because the voter's response is important here. And they only respond to such stuff... Not for development or progress.
Sachin S.2 hours
These are all illiterate dimwits ruling our country and taking us backwards into the stone age.we the people responsible for making them what they are by electing them
A S.2 hours
Raja is undoubtedly an worst and untammed speeches of all time.
Cyril M.3 hours
Hollowness of the person
Kinnera M.5 hours
Anna J.11 hours
These are our supposed ‘leaders’ DISGUSTING is all one can say....but the voters are to be blamed if they choose such leaders, low level politics and to top it the ‘chakkha’ election commission!!!
Dipanjan D.14 hours
Yet they will go scotfree..why??coz they are our "Leaders".Imagine same things done by a common man and the consequences thereafter..Riggghhhhtttt...🤦🤦🤦
Shiva T.15 hours
Hope you video on modi too. He also get abused ! I wonder brut had never made videos on that ! Propaganda 😭 exposed Druv tatti 😎 💦
Prasada R.17 hours
In the above video other party leaders rendered apology at least they know they made mistake, see the BJP bengal president, he is defending his actions, shows their arrogance and too much of Cholesterol not allowing them to accept their mistake.
Sadaf M.19 hours
How low they stooped...day by day they are getting worst...
Vasanth R.a day
Adei country brut, you generalize these for all parties to safeguard actual culprits and justify all are same? Shame on you
Saeed A.a day
Dirty Pigs Can Go To Any Extent For Votes.
Thivya N.a day
This people are so sexist how the hell they are politicians Omg india may your fate change
Geeta D.a day
Idiots... These people are dragging India and intelligence back to stone age...
Jibin A.a day
When you chose a clown, expect a clown show. 💁♂️
Utkarsh J.a day
Not cool
Chinu D.a day
Shame and hate on these people's mentality. For these king of people's mentality, thousands of women still face severe insults and harassment every day.
Ravi C.a day
DMK always indulge in dirty politics in Tamilnadu.
Javeriah A.a day
Most dirtiest thing in our country s politics.... everything s spoilt due to thsi
Krishnamurthy K.a day
Shame on the part of indian political leaders..Some of them have brought down the standards of the democratic process of electioneering to the level of street fights. What to expect from such people if they come to power. Such Personal derogatory should b condemned... instead audience enjoying. ..pity...
Amrit R.a day
When the agenda for fighting elections are flimsy and vague, they have to resort to such stuff. Besides, I feel that they are right as this is what they have to do to win. Because the voter's response is important here. And they only respond to such stuff... Not for development or progress.