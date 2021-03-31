back

Sexism In Politics: 2021 State Election Edition

Unmarried man... illicit affair... Bermuda shorts. When it's election time in India, can sexism be far behind?

31/03/2021 4:57 PM
  • 90.1K
  • 74

72 comments

  • Sachin S.
    2 hours

    These are all illiterate dimwits ruling our country and taking us backwards into the stone age.we the people responsible for making them what they are by electing them

  • A S.
    2 hours

    Raja is undoubtedly an worst and untammed speeches of all time.

  • Cyril M.
    3 hours

    Hollowness of the person

  • Kinnera M.
    5 hours

  • Anna J.
    11 hours

    These are our supposed ‘leaders’ DISGUSTING is all one can say....but the voters are to be blamed if they choose such leaders, low level politics and to top it the ‘chakkha’ election commission!!!

  • Dipanjan D.
    14 hours

    Yet they will go scotfree..why??coz they are our "Leaders".Imagine same things done by a common man and the consequences thereafter..Riggghhhhtttt...🤦🤦🤦

  • Shiva T.
    15 hours

    Hope you video on modi too. He also get abused ! I wonder brut had never made videos on that ! Propaganda 😭 exposed Druv tatti 😎 💦

  • Prasada R.
    17 hours

    In the above video other party leaders rendered apology at least they know they made mistake, see the BJP bengal president, he is defending his actions, shows their arrogance and too much of Cholesterol not allowing them to accept their mistake.

  • Sadaf M.
    19 hours

    How low they stooped...day by day they are getting worst...

  • Vasanth R.
    a day

    Adei country brut, you generalize these for all parties to safeguard actual culprits and justify all are same? Shame on you

  • Saeed A.
    a day

    Dirty Pigs Can Go To Any Extent For Votes.

  • Thivya N.
    a day

    This people are so sexist how the hell they are politicians Omg india may your fate change

  • Geeta D.
    a day

    Idiots... These people are dragging India and intelligence back to stone age...

  • Jibin A.
    a day

    When you chose a clown, expect a clown show. 💁‍♂️

  • Utkarsh J.
    a day

    Not cool

  • Chinu D.
    a day

    Shame and hate on these people's mentality. For these king of people's mentality, thousands of women still face severe insults and harassment every day.

  • Ravi C.
    a day

    DMK always indulge in dirty politics in Tamilnadu.

  • Javeriah A.
    a day

    Most dirtiest thing in our country s politics.... everything s spoilt due to thsi

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    a day

    Shame on the part of indian political leaders..Some of them have brought down the standards of the democratic process of electioneering to the level of street fights. What to expect from such people if they come to power. Such Personal derogatory should b condemned... instead audience enjoying. ..pity...

  • Amrit R.
    a day

    When the agenda for fighting elections are flimsy and vague, they have to resort to such stuff. Besides, I feel that they are right as this is what they have to do to win. Because the voter's response is important here. And they only respond to such stuff... Not for development or progress.

