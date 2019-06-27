back

She Missed Her Dad’s Funeral To Play For India

She made the ultimate sacrifice to make her team win.

06/27/2019 11:00 AM
  • 924.5k
  • 665

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

619 comments

  • Tlam Z.
    09/25/2019 18:29

    And she is a fool. Its just a game, family must come first. She won the game but she will never get the chance to say goodbye to her father.

  • Deyvid E.
    09/04/2019 15:44

    proud of you .. keep it up 👍👍👌

  • Santosh S.
    08/30/2019 02:37

    Proud u...

  • Suvankar B.
    08/25/2019 13:40

    Long live mam

  • Ashish B.
    08/18/2019 17:58

    Jai Hind

  • Ratan D.
    08/18/2019 12:16

    God bless

  • Robert B.
    08/17/2019 22:14

    Great young girl.

  • Heminboi K.
    08/17/2019 13:54

    I'm really proud of you Siami u r the real hero I salute u.

  • Panner C.
    08/16/2019 00:07

    God bless u..take care yr mum. U will .

  • Terrance L.
    08/12/2019 10:21

    She doesn’t like her dad that’s why ......

  • Amezia L.
    08/08/2019 22:47

    You inspired me soo much...proud of you🏌️🏌️🏌️

  • June M.
    07/31/2019 09:34

    Lalremsiami,kan chhuang lutuk che. I kal leh zelna tur ah Lalpan awmpui zel che rawh se😘

  • Rinfela
    07/29/2019 06:00

    Respect

  • Jay P.
    07/28/2019 06:54

    Salute your courage Madam..... Jai Hind

  • Balbir S.
    07/28/2019 05:36

    God bless you

  • Balbir S.
    07/28/2019 05:36

    God bless you

  • Puia H.
    07/27/2019 09:13

    We live in same town 😀

  • Dingi C.
    07/27/2019 03:59

    In your age very difficult but you are the one brave girl proud of you Siami

  • Randhir S.
    07/27/2019 02:49

    Very proud of you and God bless you always

  • Ravi K.
    07/26/2019 19:33

    So good