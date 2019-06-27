She Missed Her Dad’s Funeral To Play For India

She made the ultimate sacrifice to make her team win.
Tlam Z.09/25/2019 18:29
And she is a fool. Its just a game, family must come first. She won the game but she will never get the chance to say goodbye to her father.
Deyvid E.09/04/2019 15:44
proud of you .. keep it up 👍👍👌
Santosh S.08/30/2019 02:37
Proud u...
Suvankar B.08/25/2019 13:40
Long live mam
Ashish B.08/18/2019 17:58
Jai Hind
Ratan D.08/18/2019 12:16
God bless
Robert B.08/17/2019 22:14
Great young girl.
Heminboi K.08/17/2019 13:54
I'm really proud of you Siami u r the real hero I salute u.
Panner C.08/16/2019 00:07
God bless u..take care yr mum. U will .
Terrance L.08/12/2019 10:21
She doesn’t like her dad that’s why ......
Amezia L.08/08/2019 22:47
You inspired me soo much...proud of you🏌️🏌️🏌️
June M.07/31/2019 09:34
Lalremsiami,kan chhuang lutuk che. I kal leh zelna tur ah Lalpan awmpui zel che rawh se😘
Rinfela07/29/2019 06:00
Respect
Jay P.07/28/2019 06:54
Salute your courage Madam..... Jai Hind
Balbir S.07/28/2019 05:36
God bless you
Balbir S.07/28/2019 05:36
Puia H.07/27/2019 09:13
We live in same town 😀
Dingi C.07/27/2019 03:59
In your age very difficult but you are the one brave girl proud of you Siami
Randhir S.07/27/2019 02:49
Very proud of you and God bless you always
Ravi K.07/26/2019 19:33
So good