She’s The First Transperson To Win A Padma Shree

A Bharatanatyam exponent like no other, Narthaki Nataraj doesn’t want to call the Padma Shri she just won a transgender milestone. 🎖🙏

03/30/2019 10:09 AM
108 comments

  • Chandra S.
    09/13/2019 21:19

    Only possible in hindu india

  • ID S.
    09/12/2019 09:13

    👍👍👍

  • Francis A.
    08/15/2019 09:40

    Why can’t she speak in the language she’s most comfortable in? There are subtitles anyway. Do the video makers insist on English? This is so annoying.

  • Zoë D.
    08/14/2019 09:27

    this is so inspiring

  • Jyoti P.
    08/13/2019 12:41

    Congratulations mam

  • Sharmila F.
    08/09/2019 23:20

    ❤️❤️

  • Sanjit M.
    08/09/2019 18:29

    In classical dance there is no gender barrier and she dancing with her soul.

  • Anandhi V.
    08/09/2019 16:32

    🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Santhi A.
    08/08/2019 12:07

    Her guru should me appreciate much more than her for providing her the opportunity to grow in this art.🙏🏽

  • S V.
    08/07/2019 14:39

    Great effort.. Madam

  • Nirmala R.
    08/07/2019 13:08

    GREAT!!

  • Runjun K.
    08/07/2019 09:51

    Inspiring for many, I want to be deciple

  • Janani G.
    08/07/2019 06:18

    🙂👍🏻

  • Anamitra C.
    05/14/2019 17:51

    Hats of you

  • Pugal D.
    05/13/2019 01:27

    Wow

  • Kirubanandan P.
    05/01/2019 19:07

    There is no gender identy at Soul Its only at Mortal Body You are great like Arjuna

  • Dharmendra P.
    04/27/2019 06:56

    Wow Wow Wow Congratulations maam

  • Bala B.
    04/26/2019 17:33

    Congrats

  • Parmar H.
    04/24/2019 18:30

    Very nice👍👍

  • Selena T.
    04/24/2019 05:18

    Congratulations mam