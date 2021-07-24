back
She Was Shamed For Not Wearing A Bra
Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi kickstarted an important conversation after she was trolled on social media for not wearing a bra...
24/07/2021 6:57 AM
573 comments
Neelam B.8 hours
She is talking in the country where after Raj Kundra's arrest everyone in comment section suddenly became gentlemen. I think we have too much time to spend on social media and give nasty comments. I have seen people who seek such posts where they can deliver comments as they want. Last year an actress talked about people who call them follower of a great king, but actually they don't what was his thought process and could not implement that in their lifestyle. She as absolutely correct. They said lots of slangs and trolled her. I appreciate your daring. Keep talking.
Vidya V.14 hours
After all it is just skin
Shalley A.14 hours
She's true ❤️
Adnan Z.16 hours
You are right
Manasi K.16 hours
Correct Absolutely correct 👍
Shivamil T.16 hours
While i can't see that she got any amount of tits ...🤣🤣... Entertainment industry is full of hedonistic narc. Who do things which are sexually motivated to garner attention and get some benefits out of it .....it's simple
Neelam B.a day
Women is a big consumer of many unnecessary market product like cream powder shampoos clothes jewellery bra and many more things that are not essential that's why a big marketing brain work behind every rules and regulation in a women life
Dharmesh C.a day
Old body become loose in olde age.
Amisha C.a day
Confuse ho gayi thi starting me dekhke ki roti banate time kya ho gaya aisa And damn So people sexualized her and its somehow her fault apni gandi soch justify kr rhe
Heema P.a day
कितने वैले है यहां के लोग 😠
Atallah Q.a day
Agar aap mardon SE poochenge k bra pehne k na pehne, to Mard kahenge k "NO" kyunki Mard ko aurat k hilte hue boobs bohot achche lagte hain, sirf boobs nahi aurat ki full body mard ko extremely attract karti hai, Isi liye mard ne aurat ko miss guide kiya "WOMEN'S RIGHT" k naam pe aurat ko nanga hone p garv karna sikhaya aur khud maze le raha hai, Modelling me aurat ko nanga kiya jaata hai, beauty competition me nanga kiya jaata hai, jahan chance Mila aurat k kapde utaare jaate Hain aur aurat samajh rahi hai k USKO apne " RIGHTS MILL GAYE" jab ki aurat ko sirf use kiya jaa raha hai apni hawas k liye aur paisa kamane k liye.
Juhi M.a day
Wearing bra is every individual women's own choice, but if we are socially involved with some kind of blogs or social media, then it's our responsibility to have some etiquette towards our attire and impact.
Khanmohd K.a day
Sahi kaha ta us uorat nay
Ragam N.a day
Breast is just another human body part...we must stop obsessing over and over sexualizing it.
Tshering O.a day
If u choose a public platform to showcase ur self , then u should be ready for all kinds of reactions of people. You cannot expect only positive comments . If i want to roam around naked it’s my choice but don’t u think it’s obvious they people will obviously look at me and react as they like . And it’s their choice . It’s all up to ones individual to take responsibility of their own action. If ur not ready to face the consequences and give a dam about what people says ....... then u better stop creating such situations for urself . I m a women I feel comfortable without bra too but I won’t force anyone to understand it or like also
Anmol S.a day
Aurat hi aurat ki dushman ! History, present & future...
Saba K.2 days
To wear or not to wear is your choice. That's the action u chose. How the reaction will come for that action, u cannot chose. If they cannot tell u what to wear and not. You also cannot tell them what to comment and not. Every celeb famous person gets good bad reviews. B/W u said you can cover or be open in front of anyone..sorry there u went overboard. No man or woman can get naked n a social space, then it becomes matter of law. So think before u spk. Let's forget about law, if a guy come naked in front of u, thats harassment. If u go that's freedom? And on top of it, they should not look also at ur smallies. I think u have only [email protected]@bs in ur head also 🤦🏻♀️
Isfahan R.2 days
Ek zamana thaa odni odne ko kheti aurat Indian culture me but Aj bolti kyu meri marzi ulta hogya
Nandini M.2 days
Okay....ladies can wear whatever they want to and no one should have any problem with that. One naive question in this context , Will a gentleman be accepted by the society if he roams around in a public place only in his underwear?? The people who say that women can wear whatever they want, can they accept this behaviour from a man?? Will that gentleman not be accused of visual sexual harassment with women?
Siya S.2 days
It's our choice ...There is no shaming in it..