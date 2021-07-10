back
She Went From A Toxic Home To The Tokyo Olympics
Neha Goyal started playing hockey to escape a difficult life at home. Now she's about to play for India at the Tokyo Olympics.🏑
10/07/2021 5:27 AM
14 comments
Anila P.a day
You go girl.
Ben Jacksona day
Srijana S.2 days
God bless u🙏 and I'm very very happy for u to get this opportunity,wish you all the best to achieve more in life👍👍👍
Palluri R.2 days
All the best madam
Pamela L.2 days
Very common in India and else where
Abraham M.2 days
Congrats and good luck❤️❤️❤️
Arunendu R.2 days
Lots of Best of wishes for you
Rajiv S.2 days
Bravo neha!
Poonam D.3 days
All the best for your future.god bless
Hervé F.3 days
I wish her best wishes of success. She is one of the prides of India. May she stays strong and blessed
Jayashankar R.3 days
All the best
Samson R.3 days
Salute.. 👏
Jessy T.3 days
What a resilient girl!
Brut India3 days
Goyal also worked at a cycle factory with her mother and sister: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/neha-goyal-indian-hockey-tokyo-olympics-7364040/