She Went From A Toxic Home To The Tokyo Olympics

Neha Goyal started playing hockey to escape a difficult life at home. Now she's about to play for India at the Tokyo Olympics.🏑

10/07/2021 5:27 AM
14 comments

  • Anila P.
    a day

    You go girl.

  • Ben Jackson
    a day

  • Srijana S.
    2 days

    God bless u🙏 and I'm very very happy for u to get this opportunity,wish you all the best to achieve more in life👍👍👍

  • Palluri R.
    2 days

    All the best madam

  • Pamela L.
    2 days

    Very common in India and else where

  • Abraham M.
    2 days

    Congrats and good luck❤️❤️❤️

  • Arunendu R.
    2 days

    Lots of Best of wishes for you

  • Rajiv S.
    2 days

    Bravo neha!

  • Poonam D.
    3 days

    All the best for your future.god bless

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    I wish her best wishes of success. She is one of the prides of India. May she stays strong and blessed

  • Jayashankar R.
    3 days

    All the best

  • Samson R.
    3 days

    Salute.. 👏

  • Jessy T.
    3 days

    What a resilient girl!

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Goyal also worked at a cycle factory with her mother and sister: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/neha-goyal-indian-hockey-tokyo-olympics-7364040/