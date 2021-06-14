Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass
Shiv Sena MLA Forces Man Into Gutter Water
Joseph I.3 days
There could be multiple reasons. Dumping waste into to sewage also a reason. BTW, they don't do this to a big shot contractor. These are small fishes.
Subrahmanya M.3 days
Who ever rules Mumbai will always get water logged
Amit S.3 days
Sir reason should be made public not humiliating photos,
Pravin D.3 days
He should have done the same thing with the corporator.
Kum J.3 days
MC!! BC!!! that goon is a member of legislature assembly? What a nadir point Indian politics has fallen to, where only the most callous and Neanderthal among us can sit in government positions. When the law makers themselves are the biggest law breakers, what can one expect from that government?
Kumble C.4 days
Utterly humiliating.
Rohan K.4 days
And they said they are smart city .. first try to educate yourself.
Chirantan D.4 days
This is not the process
Jacob C.4 days
Sabass..👆👍👍
Islam S.4 days
India has fucking problem. Stop fucking Littering everywhere and pissing on walls.
Dayanand D.5 days
Right way
Kunal T.5 days
So, he basically humiliated the contractor for the sake of his party reputation? 🤷🏻♂️
Pravin D.5 days
मला हे कळत नाही अशा गोष्टी प्रशासनाला जबाबदार धरुन जाब विचारण्या ऐवजी रस्त्यात उतरुन धटिंगण पणा का करतात ?? कोणती गोष्ट कोणत्या ठिकाणी करु नये हे पहिले ओळखतां आले पाहीजे असे वागून बौधिक पातळी कशी सिध्द होणार मूळ कामावरील फोकस बाजुला होउन फक्त दिखाउ पणा तेवढाच बाकी त्यातुंन निश्पत्ती शून्य
Suchitra G.5 days
Again the intention is not good 🙄😓, instead of bringing solution to the problem it's being into limelight...highlighted...in the first place take all the precautions to avoid shoddy work
Veera S.5 days
Mr.MLA is covering up his failures and i think he was in a deep sleep in all his ruling days,they target the helpless persons with their arrogant behaviour and that too with goons and he doesn't have that much of coordination to work with contractors and help them to find where are things going wrong and later if the coordination doesn't work with contractors,He should to take a wise decision to suspend him or terminate him.MLA cannot use his Power & Arrogance to rule in this manner.He needs to be sensible in every manner.
Venkanna P.5 days
For nothing in India 90%corruption. no one never control
Ritesh B.5 days
Bilkul sahi kiya
Abhijit M.5 days
This act is by this political person is for me is right on one context and wrong on the other hand..
Sreejit R.5 days
Its really pains to see these kind of people and leaders in Indian politics!
Ajay R.5 days
Best treatment👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼