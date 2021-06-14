back

Shiv Sena MLA Forces Man Into Gutter Water

Unhappy with waterlogging, this is how a Shiv Sena MLA punished a road contractor...

14/06/2021 7:27 PM
Politics

136 comments

  • Joseph I.
    3 days

    There could be multiple reasons. Dumping waste into to sewage also a reason. BTW, they don't do this to a big shot contractor. These are small fishes.

  • Subrahmanya M.
    3 days

    Who ever rules Mumbai will always get water logged

  • Amit S.
    3 days

    Sir reason should be made public not humiliating photos,

  • Pravin D.
    3 days

    He should have done the same thing with the corporator.

  • Kum J.
    3 days

    MC!! BC!!! that goon is a member of legislature assembly? What a nadir point Indian politics has fallen to, where only the most callous and Neanderthal among us can sit in government positions. When the law makers themselves are the biggest law breakers, what can one expect from that government?

  • Kumble C.
    4 days

    Utterly humiliating.

  • Rohan K.
    4 days

    And they said they are smart city .. first try to educate yourself.

  • Chirantan D.
    4 days

    This is not the process

  • Jacob C.
    4 days

    Sabass..👆👍👍

  • Islam S.
    4 days

    India has fucking problem. Stop fucking Littering everywhere and pissing on walls.

  • Dayanand D.
    5 days

    Right way

  • Kunal T.
    5 days

    So, he basically humiliated the contractor for the sake of his party reputation? 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Pravin D.
    5 days

    मला हे कळत नाही अशा गोष्टी प्रशासनाला जबाबदार धरुन जाब विचारण्या ऐवजी रस्त्यात उतरुन धटिंगण पणा का करतात ?? कोणती गोष्ट कोणत्या ठिकाणी करु नये हे पहिले ओळखतां आले पाहीजे असे वागून बौधिक पातळी कशी सिध्द होणार मूळ कामावरील फोकस बाजुला होउन फक्त दिखाउ पणा तेवढाच बाकी त्यातुंन निश्पत्ती शून्य

  • Suchitra G.
    5 days

    Again the intention is not good 🙄😓, instead of bringing solution to the problem it's being into limelight...highlighted...in the first place take all the precautions to avoid shoddy work

  • Veera S.
    5 days

    Mr.MLA is covering up his failures and i think he was in a deep sleep in all his ruling days,they target the helpless persons with their arrogant behaviour and that too with goons and he doesn't have that much of coordination to work with contractors and help them to find where are things going wrong and later if the coordination doesn't work with contractors,He should to take a wise decision to suspend him or terminate him.MLA cannot use his Power & Arrogance to rule in this manner.He needs to be sensible in every manner.

  • Venkanna P.
    5 days

    For nothing in India 90%corruption. no one never control

  • Ritesh B.
    5 days

    Bilkul sahi kiya

  • Abhijit M.
    5 days

    This act is by this political person is for me is right on one context and wrong on the other hand..

  • Sreejit R.
    5 days

    Its really pains to see these kind of people and leaders in Indian politics!

  • Ajay R.
    5 days

    Best treatment👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼