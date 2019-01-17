Should India Ban Jallikattu?

This bull-headed sport has split society in two. 🐂🎉
760 comments
Snehal B.02/12/2019 07:10
Chutiye h saale culture k naam pr apni ma behen ko v bech denge ye toh
Allu A.02/12/2019 02:42
Pundaigala enga palaka valakatha pathi ungalukku ennada theriyum Vanthutanga enga sunniya oomba
Vigneshwaran S.02/11/2019 18:43
Searching a story about Cyclone Gaja, nothing found. So u can go F yourself.
Sunil K.02/11/2019 16:13
Torturing during jallikattu should be ban, but slaughter during Bakrid is religious belief. Bhaag chutiya😡
Uma M.02/11/2019 15:42
Fuck u . Don't spread nonsense. I'm educated, I know what's going on. I support Jallikattu. We r practicing it from 1000nds of years. Beta isn't an Indian organization.
Kunal J.02/11/2019 14:39
This sport is not okay. But you kill them or bakra on eid is ok. Logic on point by shoe licking bastard khangressis.
Vigneshwaran02/11/2019 10:28
Friends! Brut India has touched or dignity. Let's all report the page all at once.
Thulasiram C.02/11/2019 08:15
fuck off from India
Gûnàá À.02/11/2019 07:22
Nee palani ke paal kaavadi eduthalum... Jallikattu ah ban pana mudiyathu
Shree S.02/11/2019 04:35
Why r u don't care about Mutton shop???
Shreya P.02/11/2019 03:30
Do you ever post anything positive 😑
Vishwas R.02/10/2019 17:06
All these butt hurt south indians are more hypocrite than north indians 😂😂😂😂
Sailor K.02/10/2019 17:01
Stop being a corporate victim and creating problem in unity of India these kinds of traditional events followed through out south India Tamilnadu - jallikattu Kerala -kalapottu Karnataka-kambala Andhra - Ongole bull race Maybe other part of India have traditional events like this but in South India you cannot erase culture and traditions just like other parts ,Don't be jelaous that your culture and language is not having any e events like this,Go find your culture and live with the traditional values,Don't be a corporate victim!!!!!!!!.
Munavar B.02/10/2019 14:53
U can't show yours hindutuwa activity in Tamil Nadu we Tamil people will fuck Ur ass show it to Ur North India
Vijayaraghavan R.02/10/2019 11:44
Everyone here knows what PETA tried to do here...
Kaandeban A.02/10/2019 10:35
Oru Mairuu ila ne muditu kelambu. Nothing happened bastards and bitches who mislead society
Divakar M.02/10/2019 10:10
remove the video
Divakar M.02/10/2019 10:09
dai
Divakar M.02/10/2019 10:09
otha dau
Prathosh V.02/10/2019 09:52
Fuckk Peta 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 You itself a biggest criminal