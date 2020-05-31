back

Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown

Four-year-old Janaki’s skateboard stunts are a treat to watch.🛹

05/31/2020 6:57 AM
  • 169.5k
  • 118

Sports

68 comments

  • Gumin D.
    4 days

    We were not even allowed to play hide and seek inside our home !😢

  • Yash G.
    4 days

    show it to Prince

  • Muhammad F.
    5 days

    Skycourt which tower?

  • Kalindi S.
    6 days

    Hame bhi yaad hai👌👌

  • Sarojini S.
    6 days

    ഹായ്

  • Swetha V.
    7 days

    Swati

  • Dileep D.
    7 days

    ok

  • Lika P.
    06/01/2020 14:40

    Wow.she love doing it..🥰

  • Brut India
    06/01/2020 11:05

    Meet this Indian skateboarding star from Tamil Nadu:

  • Salma Y.
    06/01/2020 05:46

    🤗🤗

  • Selvaraj M.
    06/01/2020 05:42

    Congratulations children's , keep it up

  • Selam S.
    06/01/2020 05:33

    I ♥️ her talent and her skills her father done a great job and I feel proud of her to be an indian Really I like u cutey

  • Sunando S.
    06/01/2020 04:46

    Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - . The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513&notif_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property. It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story. Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892 Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.

  • Sunando S.
    06/01/2020 04:45

  • Shekhar L.
    06/01/2020 04:17

    Wow. Keep practicing. May God bless you.👍👌

  • Aaram L.
    06/01/2020 02:46

    : teach ur kid this. I will gift a skateboard 😂🙌

  • Abhisht J.
    05/31/2020 23:10

    laati

  • Zaid A.
    05/31/2020 23:09

    ammi

  • Arshad K.
    05/31/2020 22:25

    Wow it was awesome

  • Athul N.
    05/31/2020 20:59

    Super Kid and Super Dad🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 May your skills grow day by day little girl...