Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown
BJP Delhi Chief Ignores Lockdown
Independent India's First Olympic Gold
Gambhir Vs. Afridi On Kashmir
Women Charging On In Manipuri Polo
India's Rising Star Cricketer
We were not even allowed to play hide and seek inside our home !😢
show it to Prince
Skycourt which tower?
Hame bhi yaad hai👌👌
ഹായ്
Swati
ok
Wow.she love doing it..🥰
Meet this Indian skateboarding star from Tamil Nadu:
🤗🤗
Congratulations children's , keep it up
I ♥️ her talent and her skills her father done a great job and I feel proud of her to be an indian
Really I like u cutey
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - .
The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property.
It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story.
Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892
Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Wow. Keep practicing. May God bless you.👍👌
: teach ur kid this. I will gift a skateboard 😂🙌
laati
ammi
Wow it was awesome
Super Kid and Super Dad🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 May your skills grow day by day little girl...
68 comments
Gumin D.4 days
We were not even allowed to play hide and seek inside our home !😢
Yash G.4 days
show it to Prince
Muhammad F.5 days
Skycourt which tower?
Kalindi S.6 days
Hame bhi yaad hai👌👌
Sarojini S.6 days
ഹായ്
Swetha V.7 days
Swati
Dileep D.7 days
ok
Lika P.06/01/2020 14:40
Wow.she love doing it..🥰
Brut India06/01/2020 11:05
Meet this Indian skateboarding star from Tamil Nadu:
Salma Y.06/01/2020 05:46
🤗🤗
Selvaraj M.06/01/2020 05:42
Congratulations children's , keep it up
Selam S.06/01/2020 05:33
I ♥️ her talent and her skills her father done a great job and I feel proud of her to be an indian Really I like u cutey
Sunando S.06/01/2020 04:46
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - . The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property. It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story. Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892 Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Sunando S.06/01/2020 04:45
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - . The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property. It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story. Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892 Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Shekhar L.06/01/2020 04:17
Wow. Keep practicing. May God bless you.👍👌
Aaram L.06/01/2020 02:46
: teach ur kid this. I will gift a skateboard 😂🙌
Abhisht J.05/31/2020 23:10
laati
Zaid A.05/31/2020 23:09
ammi
Arshad K.05/31/2020 22:25
Wow it was awesome
Athul N.05/31/2020 20:59
Super Kid and Super Dad🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 May your skills grow day by day little girl...