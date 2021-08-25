Soldiers Babysit Afghan Child At Kabul Airport

No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police
Hockey: A Homecoming
How To Grow Your Own Pearls
How Harish Patel Went From 'Gunda' To A Marvel Movie
Where Did The Coronavirus Come From?
The Engineer Who Smashes Gender Stereotypes Every Day
After Destroying alot of families
I think soon we will see CIA and Taliban on one stage and will be have a strong relationship
Wtf
They both are biggest enemies of humanity
CIA used innocent army personal in Afghanistan and Taliban used the name of Islam against them
A HEART THAT IS SO CLOSE TO GOD IS A HEART FULL OF GENUINE LOVE AND CARE. SALUTE TO THIS SOLDIER FOR KEEPING THE CHILD SAFE.
💕💕💕❤❤❤
Pls show how many children became orphan after US bombed Iraq .
I care for life I will help battle the taliban if you people want to make a stand. If you pack up and leave you give them what they want.
Very sad ...
This is such a big humanitarian crisis! Why can't the world unite and take control. Where are all those human rights activists who keep appearing in TV interviews?
she is safe with turkish soldiers
How cute she is!
Hadiya is so cute..May she reunite with her mother soon...God is always with her..A big hats off to the Turkish soldiers that have provided a helping hand pp
She is so cute. Pls God she reunites soon with her mother
Such a lovely and adorable child
That woman was so kind to little baby,,she’s was superb
Aameen
May Allah make it easy for them and reunite them and keep all the people safe.
These videos will never hide the war crimes of NATO in Afghanistan.
Our heart aches to see this;our prayers that may she be reunited with her mother soon n prayers that her mother be okay;cheers to the Turkish soldiers;God bless;plz world wake up n pray for Afghanistan.
❤❤❤
After killing millions of people, the only time humanity arose in USA is the moment, when they just 'embraced' their defeat!
20 years of lies in Afghanistan
.
https://fb.watch/7H2fOJOJZR/
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
144 comments
Jahan Z.a day
After Destroying alot of families I think soon we will see CIA and Taliban on one stage and will be have a strong relationship Wtf They both are biggest enemies of humanity CIA used innocent army personal in Afghanistan and Taliban used the name of Islam against them
John d.a day
A HEART THAT IS SO CLOSE TO GOD IS A HEART FULL OF GENUINE LOVE AND CARE. SALUTE TO THIS SOLDIER FOR KEEPING THE CHILD SAFE.
Sujata S.a day
💕💕💕❤❤❤
Imsai A.2 days
Pls show how many children became orphan after US bombed Iraq .
Kevin G.2 days
I care for life I will help battle the taliban if you people want to make a stand. If you pack up and leave you give them what they want.
Nishma S.2 days
Very sad ...
Sharbari K.2 days
This is such a big humanitarian crisis! Why can't the world unite and take control. Where are all those human rights activists who keep appearing in TV interviews?
Tania K.2 days
she is safe with turkish soldiers
Para M.3 days
How cute she is!
Tuli G.3 days
Hadiya is so cute..May she reunite with her mother soon...God is always with her..A big hats off to the Turkish soldiers that have provided a helping hand pp
Rekha T.3 days
She is so cute. Pls God she reunites soon with her mother
Kayenat W.3 days
Such a lovely and adorable child
Tenzin C.3 days
That woman was so kind to little baby,,she’s was superb
Jabin S.3 days
Aameen
Jabin S.3 days
May Allah make it easy for them and reunite them and keep all the people safe.
Sher Z.3 days
These videos will never hide the war crimes of NATO in Afghanistan.
Naomi S.3 days
Our heart aches to see this;our prayers that may she be reunited with her mother soon n prayers that her mother be okay;cheers to the Turkish soldiers;God bless;plz world wake up n pray for Afghanistan.
M O.3 days
❤❤❤
Md. R.3 days
After killing millions of people, the only time humanity arose in USA is the moment, when they just 'embraced' their defeat!
Umair A.3 days
20 years of lies in Afghanistan . https://fb.watch/7H2fOJOJZR/