Soldiers Babysit Afghan Child At Kabul Airport

This two-month-old baby girl, separated from her mother, found some friendly caregivers at Kabul airport...❤️

25/08/2021 1:27 PM
  • 376.6K
  • 173

144 comments

  • Jahan Z.
    a day

    After Destroying alot of families I think soon we will see CIA and Taliban on one stage and will be have a strong relationship Wtf They both are biggest enemies of humanity CIA used innocent army personal in Afghanistan and Taliban used the name of Islam against them

  • John d.
    a day

    A HEART THAT IS SO CLOSE TO GOD IS A HEART FULL OF GENUINE LOVE AND CARE. SALUTE TO THIS SOLDIER FOR KEEPING THE CHILD SAFE.

  • Sujata S.
    a day

    💕💕💕❤❤❤

  • Imsai A.
    2 days

    Pls show how many children became orphan after US bombed Iraq .

  • Kevin G.
    2 days

    I care for life I will help battle the taliban if you people want to make a stand. If you pack up and leave you give them what they want.

  • Nishma S.
    2 days

    Very sad ...

  • Sharbari K.
    2 days

    This is such a big humanitarian crisis! Why can't the world unite and take control. Where are all those human rights activists who keep appearing in TV interviews?

  • Tania K.
    2 days

    she is safe with turkish soldiers

  • Para M.
    3 days

    How cute she is!

  • Tuli G.
    3 days

    Hadiya is so cute..May she reunite with her mother soon...God is always with her..A big hats off to the Turkish soldiers that have provided a helping hand pp

  • Rekha T.
    3 days

    She is so cute. Pls God she reunites soon with her mother

  • Kayenat W.
    3 days

    Such a lovely and adorable child

  • Tenzin C.
    3 days

    That woman was so kind to little baby,,she’s was superb

  • Jabin S.
    3 days

    Aameen

  • Jabin S.
    3 days

    May Allah make it easy for them and reunite them and keep all the people safe.

  • Sher Z.
    3 days

    These videos will never hide the war crimes of NATO in Afghanistan.

  • Naomi S.
    3 days

    Our heart aches to see this;our prayers that may she be reunited with her mother soon n prayers that her mother be okay;cheers to the Turkish soldiers;God bless;plz world wake up n pray for Afghanistan.

  • M O.
    3 days

    ❤❤❤

  • Md. R.
    3 days

    After killing millions of people, the only time humanity arose in USA is the moment, when they just 'embraced' their defeat!

  • Umair A.
    3 days

    20 years of lies in Afghanistan . https://fb.watch/7H2fOJOJZR/