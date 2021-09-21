back
Sonu Sood On Tax Evasion Allegations
What did Sonu Sood's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal have to do with the income-tax department's allegations against him? Depends on whom you ask...
21/09/2021 1:30 PM
- 278.4K
- 3.8K
- 141
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
130 comments
MANOJ K.4 hours
जब हम छोटे से बच्चे थे इन बच्चों की तरह उस समय ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए अपनी मम्मी से पैसा मांगते थे कि मम्मी पैसा दो मुझे भी ट्यूशन पढ़ना है तो मेरे मम्मी के पास इतना पैसा नहीं होता था कि मुझे ट्यूशन पढ़ा सके कभी-कभी किसी महीने में कहीं से हो जाता तो ₹50 देती थी और उस ₹50 को देकर मैं 1 महीने ट्यूशन पढ़ता था फिर पैसे खत्म हो जाते तो नहीं पढ़ते थे उसी समय हमने ठाना था कि जब हम बड़े हो जाएंगे पढ़ लिखकर कोई नौकरी नहीं करेंगे एक ऐसी संस्था का निर्माण करेंगे जिसके माध्यम से गरीब बच्चों को निशुल्क शिक्षा मिले आज हम पति पत्नी मिलकर पिछले 4 सालों से गरीब बच्चों को निशुल्क शिक्षा दे रहे हैं यदि समाज का समर्थन मिला तो इस सामाजिक कार्य को और बड़े लेबल पर ले जाएंगे हर गांव में अपनी शाखाएं लगाएंगे और वहां के बच्चों को निशुल्क शिक्षा दिया जाएगा इस समय हम गांव गांव में लोगों से घूम कर गरीब बच्चों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास करते हैं कि आप अपने बच्चों को शिक्षित बनाएं और अपने घर पर पति पत्नी मिलकर लगभग तीन चार सौ बच्चों को निशुल्क शिक्षित करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं🙏 यदि आप इस सामाजिक कार्य को बढ़ाने के लिए मदद करना चाहते हैं तो हमारी संस्था का अकाउंट नंबर यह है👉हमारी संस्था का S.B.I. A.C. N.40423204892 IFSC CODE SBIN0016347 PRABHAWATI WELFARE AND EDUCATIONAL TRUST ADDRESS- UGAPUR CHAUBEPUR VARANASI UP INDIA PLEASE SUPPORT ME AND SHARE 🙏 हमारे बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए स्टोरी पढ़े लिंक खोलें👉https://gaonkelog.com/manoj-is-the-name-of-a-stubbornness-and-passion/
Edwin P.8 hours
Next PM of indiA
Saden N.11 hours
The best man..... God bless you....
Joshua R.19 hours
It is interesting that you can’t do an IT Raid on PM Cares Covid relief fund but you can definitely do an IT Raid on a Sood Foundation and we call ourselves the world’s largest democracy! What a joke!
Dhiren M.a day
Sonu sood should be PM of India..
Joseph R.a day
Anyone with commonsense could easily get. ED is the best tool in the pocket of BJP to target their foes. Actor Vijay faced these kinda shit last year as ED raided his house and film sets
Md Z.a day
6297037154 sir call me pl koi aap se khas baat karni hai pl
Vinod B.a day
Those who don't fall in line with BJP government or Modi and Amit Shah they will be raided by income tax department or enforcement agency , Sonu Sood has become a victim for his wonderful work during covid19 period , it tantamount to persecution , just because he does endorsement Tu Arvind Kejriwal government . BJP government does witch hunt . Already terrible things are taking place in India Muslims are being lynched terrorised bi Hindutva goons.
Gurmeet M.a day
Bast off luck 🙏🙏🙏
Ishani B.a day
... Just smile karo and dekho foundation apne aap khadi ho jayegi and yes of course paise bhi bahut saare aa jayenge usme...🤣😂 Ufff......🙏
Victoria R.a day
👏🙏
Kam S.2 days
Any one who wants to show he is messiah has some guilt ti hide....just like muederer sallu.
MD H.2 days
Bhai.AAP.KO.KUCH.NAHI.HOGA.AAP.BIHAR.KE.LIYE.KUCH.KARO.MERA.GOW.ME.KOI.HOSPITAL.KA.INTEJAM.NAHI.HE.AAP.KUCH.KARO.
THarit T.2 days
🌎 World is only one real super Hero Sonu Sood Sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🌍 aise insan ko dil...se naman karte hai🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 bhagwan har ghar aisa insan de जाँच तो राफेल,पुलवामा और पेगासस,पी एम केयर फण्ड की होनी चाहिए थी. पर जाँच वो सोनू सूद की करवा रहे.... जज्बा कायम रखना 🙏🙏🙏🙏 जब सोनू सूद से मदद पाने वालों का हिसाब जानने के लिये इनकम टैक्स रेड हो सकती है, तो PM केयर फंड का हिसाब जानने के लिये क्यों नहीं..????? नेकी का रास्ता कभी ना छोड़ना भले ही इसमें कितनी भी मुश्किलें आए... कुदरत का नियम है हम अच्छा करेंगे तो निश्चित ही हमारे साथ अच्छा ही होगा
Mina B.2 days
You r great mon
Tushar K.2 days
Muje bhi jarurat hai
Rahul S.2 days
Anybody who would try to stop a nice guy like him would face the heat. I don't really understand why would any government or any legal body come after him. Anyway law is for all if proven guilty then justice should be served. I'd say there have been or has been enough terrible scams or loot in this country if this person does receive this kind of treatment then imagine where the humanity heading towards or these political parties . This Dude stood when government literally gave up on stranded people who were hanging in the middle. Bad PR for those who trying to drag him in dirty politics. Leave him alone for God's sake
Ra H.2 days
Iss desh ka sarkar aur kanun dono mothe chod hai 😡 jo a66a kare uske pi6e gand leke pare rehte hai
Naik D.2 days
All apreciation to sonu sood may GOD bless u to do more & more let them be fool or jealous. Stay strong nobody can bend u.Govt just talk they dont apply on or follow. Even wont allow somebody to do good which they cant.......... 😘🚁🏂🕛🌺
Jeetendra S.2 days
IT वाले नेताओ के घर कभी RAID नही करेंगे,क्यो की इनकी साइड इन्कम बन्द हो जाएगी