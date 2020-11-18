back
Soumitra Chatterjee: The Cerebral Star
Best remembered for his roles in Satyajit Ray’s iconic films, he was also a poet and a prolific writer. He passed away of complications due to Covid earlier this month. This is his story.
18/11/2020 3:39 PM
73 comments
Moupali S.2 days
The most charismatic personality in Bengali cinema 🙏
Aman S.3 days
🙏🙏
Debojeet B.5 days
Soumitra Chaterjee ji will remain in the memories as one of the most iconic figures of Indian cinema. He was a great actor with precise & clear dialogue delivering style.
Prakriti M.5 days
janoo..
Kirti D.5 days
Rest in peace 🙏
Mamta M.6 days
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💐💐
Sheikh S.6 days
Sorry to say you guys recognized him as a regional actor. But he is not. To act only in Bollywood is not a big thing. Bollywood films don't even won Oscars, does that mean Bollywood is underdog ??? Same goes for benagali ,Tamil, Telugu, etc films. It's the craft which matters the most. I am from Bangladesh and I respect all the Bengali..Malayalam,Tamil, kannada and Hindi actors. Bollywood is just a commercial Thug. Nothing more than that.
Shubobrata C.6 days
Thanks for sharing 🙏🙏
Indrayudh C.6 days
Once a legend, always a LEGEND 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Rimu J.6 days
❤️🙏
Ranit K.6 days
https://youtu.be/IzwAL9QU8jw Video is out now.. বাঙালির অপুর উদ্দেশ্যে আমাদের একটি ছোট্ট শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য। ভালো থেকো ফেলুদা।
Shrabani B.6 days
আমাদের মিত্তিরবাবু ❤️
Ellora D.7 days
thanks brute for your tribute... end of an era....
Soumilee D.7 days
Yes, regional because he turned down multiple offers from Bollywood. Regional, because he was conferred with France's highest civilian award and a number of other international accolades. Cummon , you're better than this.
Runa M.7 days
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Matilda C.20/11/2020 08:52
I saw many of his movies, his acting is good and looked good on the screen
Avik G.20/11/2020 06:17
What do you mean by regional actor? What makes national actors? Bollywood?
Sohini N.19/11/2020 19:50
Regional? Lol. He was and will be greater than 90 percent of Bollywood
Koel N.19/11/2020 19:13
A legend...with an unforgettable legacy
Biswanath G.19/11/2020 18:51
Some factual correction requires. His birthplace is Krishna nagar nadia dist.