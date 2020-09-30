back

Special CBI Court Acquits Babri Masjid Accused

No one demolished the mosque?

30/09/2020 12:38 PM
  • 281.0k
  • 464

And even more

  1. 2:40

    TBT: Nixon and taxes

  2. 4:46

    Who are the Proud Boys?

  3. 4:32

    Get your booty to the polls

  4. 4:53

    The history of the Green New Deal

  5. 3:11

    Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike

  6. 2:11

    New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana

427 comments

  • Musthafa M.
    4 hours

    Saffron barbarians, Cowards

  • Chandra S.
    4 hours

    Similarly No one demolished temple kyun re madarchod brut , tere Ghar wale nahi bathaye re Jaandu

  • John N.
    5 hours

    Waiting for the day when the supreme court gets demolished the same way like the masjid....

  • Kalpana K.
    5 hours

    Why our fellow Muslim n Christian citizens forgetting that they have been converted @ scare or lure..since long ...till now...

  • Shashi B.
    6 hours

    Justice done after 70 years

  • Faisal K.
    7 hours

    Atankwadi sale kabhi nhi sudrogi ye qaom

  • Hussain M.
    7 hours

    India ka andha kanoon mc

  • Utkarsh P.
    7 hours

    Why are you not covering the worst verdict of indian history and first step of terrorism in india, happened in mumbai exactly after demolition? Still all the indians are suffering from terrorism.

  • Rachna A.
    8 hours

    Dictatorship or Democracy?!

  • Iftekhar H.
    8 hours

    CBI is butt licker of centre

  • Rakesh K.
    9 hours

    Vampanthio ki jal rahi hai

  • Meraj A.
    9 hours

    क्या मिलार्ड जी , जो साक्ष्य टीवी पर वीडियो फुटेज में, सार्वजनिक थी। भाषण और बयानों में सार्वजनिक थी। उसपर यह कहना कि अभियोजन पक्ष आरोप नहीं सिद्ध कर पाया हास्यास्पद है। ऊपर से हास्यास्पद है मिलार्ड का कहना कि बाबरी मस्जिद ध्वंस पूर्वनियोजित नहीं थी। जिस बाबरी मस्जिद को हटाने के लिए वर्षों से आंदोलन चल रहा हो। बयानों भाषणों में हटाने की बात कही जा रही थी। वो पूर्वनियोजित नहीं थी .... । कल को मिलार्ड बलात्कार, डकैती,लूट को पूर्वनियोजित नहीं बताते हुए आरोपी को बरी कर देंगे। फिलहाल मिलार्ड के निर्णय अजीब नहीं लगे। उनकी भी राज्यसभा सीट सुरक्षित हो गई! "इंसाफ़ ज़ालिमों की हिमायत में जाएगा, यही हाल रहा तो अदालत कौन जाएगा."

  • Rakesh K.
    9 hours

    Mullo ki jali hai

  • Vikram H.
    9 hours

    who demolished Ram Mandir ? howz that for a title ?

  • Raj D.
    9 hours

    hindus don't think instead of sangh paribar and it's fundamental politics want hindus to be think in that way that there is a ram temple at that site. you guys are falling into state projection. ram is a mythological character. we don't even sure or can't be sure (i think) that there was anyone named ram and so on.

  • Abdul K.
    9 hours

    Looks like the only major motive for 2019 election win is to further the majoritarian agendas... No interest in economy or harmony...

  • Sundara R.
    10 hours

    Yes. That's how Hindu temple and lands were converted as mosque church and properties of Christian and Muslim when Hindus were out of power in india. Feel the bitterTaste of your own Medicine. Enjoyed this

  • Pawan K.
    10 hours

    When riot took place around 2000 ppl we're killed and most of them were Muslims according to you. Kya aap check kar ke aye did u went home to home for the survey if not then stop revealing who were damaged and what was their religion🙏🙏

  • AK M.
    10 hours

    Nobody killed Pehlu khan. Nobody raped Manisha. Nobody demolished Babri.

  • Khurshid S.
    10 hours

    Everything very well planned but don't worry justice will be done by the creater of this universe for sure and the entire world will witness it. Hope for peace and humanity bring 1st priority of each individual living in this world.🙏🙏🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.