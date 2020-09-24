back
Stand-Up Comic Roasts Arnab & Kangana
“Not Sushant’s, Rhea broke Arnab’s heart.” Comedian Munawar Faruqui Comedy lets it rip on the obsessive media coverage after SSR’s death.
09/24/2020 5:27 AM
1854 comments
Amber A.an hour
Don't you dare make fun out of sushants name
Jones G.an hour
Nt even funny at all you fucking standup fuck dnt u have any other things to say you dump fuck sale motherchote jab tujha teri hi gf drugs Karwa ki Marwa de no tab pata chaliga sale chakke ... Galti se v dek Gaya na mc 😠 itna Gand Mai bammbo pe lunga ki kav standup comedy tho kya stand down v nAhi ho Pai ga
Piyankur N.an hour
Is this a joke ??? Our sentiments are attached with this case and we have been fighting for it since 3 months dont dare to drag this topic to laughter
Anuradha I.an hour
U speak something which u think comedy. Try something but not comedy. U know the famous comedians of Bollywood, do u know what stand up comedy? First know what u speak and u can make others laugh.
Kirti C.an hour
🤪
Aanchal A.an hour
Paid audience Fake laughter Nonsense content Not even close to comedy All in one guy
Rajeev S.2 hours
What a dog
Pritam S.2 hours
Suar ka bacha
Paras R.2 hours
Asshole
Pushpendra T.2 hours
चूतिये
Sayyid S.2 hours
Triggered bhakts 🤣🤣
Jyoti K.2 hours
IDK how this effin crap pops up on my tl. Yeh joker bhi apni roti saek raha hai kisi ke na rahne par. No difference between him and the rest of the sicko journalists. What a sad day when comedy stoops to this
Priyadarshini J.2 hours
Senseless
Vicky V.2 hours
Chutiya thinks he is making comedy.
Sweta S.3 hours
THIS man nvr tells against his religion and ppls..mking fun of military and relgious .
Sweta S.3 hours
How can u listen to this dog..everytym he hv jokes on stupid topics..either to target HINDU GOD&GODESS ;or to truth or d life. And ppls r seriously enjoying it. More than him .ppls r stupids they enjoy on it.instead of standing against it.😠
Sunil P.3 hours
Faltu
Pradeep B.4 hours
The Govt must pass a law to ban this nonsense comedian
Pradeep B.4 hours
This is the mindset of our people they need this moron to entertain themselves and laugh at anything without understand the meaning, giving them platform
Palak P.4 hours
May god pardon the stand up comedian and the people laughing on his pathetic jokes. Inhe nhi pata yeh kya bol rahe hain aur kis baat pe hass rhe hain.