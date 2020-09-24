back

Stand-Up Comic Roasts Arnab & Kangana

“Not Sushant’s, Rhea broke Arnab’s heart.” Comedian Munawar Faruqui Comedy lets it rip on the obsessive media coverage after SSR’s death.

09/24/2020 5:27 AM
  • 936.2k
  • 2.3k

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

1854 comments

  • Amber A.
    an hour

    Don't you dare make fun out of sushants name

  • Jones G.
    an hour

    Nt even funny at all you fucking standup fuck dnt u have any other things to say you dump fuck sale motherchote jab tujha teri hi gf drugs Karwa ki Marwa de no tab pata chaliga sale chakke ... Galti se v dek Gaya na mc 😠 itna Gand Mai bammbo pe lunga ki kav standup comedy tho kya stand down v nAhi ho Pai ga

  • Piyankur N.
    an hour

    Is this a joke ??? Our sentiments are attached with this case and we have been fighting for it since 3 months dont dare to drag this topic to laughter

  • Anuradha I.
    an hour

    U speak something which u think comedy. Try something but not comedy. U know the famous comedians of Bollywood, do u know what stand up comedy? First know what u speak and u can make others laugh.

  • Kirti C.
    an hour

    🤪

  • Aanchal A.
    an hour

    Paid audience Fake laughter Nonsense content Not even close to comedy All in one guy

  • Rajeev S.
    2 hours

    What a dog

  • Pritam S.
    2 hours

    Suar ka bacha

  • Paras R.
    2 hours

    Asshole

  • Pushpendra T.
    2 hours

    चूतिये

  • Sayyid S.
    2 hours

    Triggered bhakts 🤣🤣

  • Jyoti K.
    2 hours

    IDK how this effin crap pops up on my tl. Yeh joker bhi apni roti saek raha hai kisi ke na rahne par. No difference between him and the rest of the sicko journalists. What a sad day when comedy stoops to this

  • Priyadarshini J.
    2 hours

    Senseless

  • Vicky V.
    2 hours

    Chutiya thinks he is making comedy.

  • Sweta S.
    3 hours

    THIS man nvr tells against his religion and ppls..mking fun of military and relgious .

  • Sweta S.
    3 hours

    How can u listen to this dog..everytym he hv jokes on stupid topics..either to target HINDU GOD&GODESS ;or to truth or d life. And ppls r seriously enjoying it. More than him .ppls r stupids they enjoy on it.instead of standing against it.😠

  • Sunil P.
    3 hours

    Faltu

  • Pradeep B.
    4 hours

    The Govt must pass a law to ban this nonsense comedian

  • Pradeep B.
    4 hours

    This is the mindset of our people they need this moron to entertain themselves and laugh at anything without understand the meaning, giving them platform

  • Palak P.
    4 hours

    May god pardon the stand up comedian and the people laughing on his pathetic jokes. Inhe nhi pata yeh kya bol rahe hain aur kis baat pe hass rhe hain.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.