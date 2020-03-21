Staying Fit During Self-Quarantine, Celeb Style
22 comments
Iyappan6 hours
Hi
Annie A.11 hours
Pinee podiii mandii.chakan kure alukal irikumbola lavalude gym
Padmini R.12 hours
Hahaaa !!!! Never had time to go to gym post delivery... been lifting weights and doing HIIT in home only...
Pranjit B.18 hours
Beautiful Babe
John S.2 days
Thanks for the badge 🙏
Nagendra B.3 days
99% people are busy in their works...rest 1%like you are busy in doing nothing ..but sure the one who is not fit will work for fitness like u
Varun J.3 days
These people will get money even if they sit at home. Not the case with common man and middle class. Easy to preach.
Ansh A.3 days
Thank u
Yasmine K.3 days
Show some Exercise for 50 +
Shanthi S.3 days
I always been exercising at home. This celebrity exercise is not a big thing.
Jayesh M.3 days
This exercise is only to crorepati people like you. We the common people's has no time for this. No need to advertise this like bloody bullshit
देवेश भ.3 days
To all these celebrities and page 3 news channels. और भी ग़म हैं ज़माने में, तेरे जिम के सिवा, राहतें और भी हैं, अटेंशन मोंगरिंग के सिवा।
Meenu T.3 days
x
Ayaz P.4 days
:P
Mahipal U.4 days
Ab wo chutiyo ki bhi News Paper mein Advertisement nahi aati, jo likhte the "Ghar baithe baithe mahine Mein 25000,30000 rs kamaao!
Romakhumba G.4 days
When famous people do something it's always already in media either be food, dress, daily life....Just everything...
Rajesh D.4 days
This aunty is always babbling around like trump..
Sakshi G.4 days
We middle class ppl don't need any exercise or no tension of bunking gym classes as we get fatigued of doing household works & doing upstairs, downstairs. I'm fit more than u without getting any surgery done.🙈
Sourav A.4 days
She got the Corona virus 😷
Vishal P.4 days
Plastic surgery