Stolen artefacts returned to India

These centuries-old artefacts were looted from India... and now, they've made their way back home.

21/03/2022 6:27 PM
  • 182.5K
  • 204

191 comments

  • Deepika C.
    3 hours

    It can happen only under the govt of our present leader.

  • Saurabh Y.
    a day

    Hindu culture is so rich.....Hindus must read Geeta and learn the meaning of humanity so that they save them from Political Hinduism and promote real Hinduism that is "The Sanatan Dharma " that doesn't divide people on the basis of their Caste , Culture ,Skin Colur ,Gender ,Race . So that we can make harmony to welcome " The Great Kalki" avatar on the planet

  • Ashmit G.
    a day

    Kuch log has toh aise rhe hai maano unke Abba ka dasva niqaah ho rha ho

  • Rakhi R.
    a day

    Laughing reactors has 2 fathers, 1 from Pakistan n 1 in India 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sanjeev K.
    2 days

    People doing haha react on video they don't even know, they were converted and they are making fun of own father 🤣

  • Sreevani U.
    2 days

    Please try to get veda scripts which are in Germany now

  • Sashmita B.
    3 days

    In Modi regime what belongs to us will all return!

  • Alexander A.
    3 days

    The real fraudster of India we are watching

  • Faraz M.
    3 days

    Tiny wiener

  • CH ẞ.
    3 days

    God's who can't help themselves bring back to stolen money of poors 🙏🏼

  • Siddharth S.
    3 days

    The other religion is laughing cus their allha only exist in textbooks and not evidence 😂 there is only one religion and that is Hindu religion 😂

  • Koustav B.
    3 days

    The vicious circle 🙏

  • Akshay S.
    4 days

    Malik itna kharcha ho gaya toh kohinoor bhi le hi lete

  • Sangeeta K.
    4 days

    Proud of Modiji 🙏

  • Devtanu C.
    4 days

    Salon haha reactors pakistan me ja kar maa chudao bsdk

  • Sam J.
    4 days

    All the wealth and Culture of SC/ST community were looted by their own country people from last 2000 years and nobody gives a Fuck! Hypocrisy ki bhi koi seema hoti hai BC

  • Jitendra K.
    4 days

    Chup shutiya

  • Nick J.
    4 days

    Lolzzzz,, would you human worship what you created with your own hand??

  • Sahil G.
    4 days

    😂😂

  • Shail D.
    5 days

    अब भक्त कहेंगे मोदी जी के डर से ऑस्ट्रेलिया घबरा गई! खैर भक्तों से पूछना चाहूंगा कोहिनूर हीरा इंग्लैण्ड से कब आ रहा है!??

