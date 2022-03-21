Stolen artefacts returned to India

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
191 comments
Deepika C.3 hours
It can happen only under the govt of our present leader.
Saurabh Y.a day
Hindu culture is so rich.....Hindus must read Geeta and learn the meaning of humanity so that they save them from Political Hinduism and promote real Hinduism that is "The Sanatan Dharma " that doesn't divide people on the basis of their Caste , Culture ,Skin Colur ,Gender ,Race . So that we can make harmony to welcome " The Great Kalki" avatar on the planet
Ashmit G.a day
Kuch log has toh aise rhe hai maano unke Abba ka dasva niqaah ho rha ho
Rakhi R.a day
Laughing reactors has 2 fathers, 1 from Pakistan n 1 in India 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sanjeev K.2 days
People doing haha react on video they don't even know, they were converted and they are making fun of own father 🤣
Sreevani U.2 days
Please try to get veda scripts which are in Germany now
Sashmita B.3 days
In Modi regime what belongs to us will all return!
Alexander A.3 days
The real fraudster of India we are watching
Faraz M.3 days
Tiny wiener
CH ẞ.3 days
God's who can't help themselves bring back to stolen money of poors 🙏🏼
Siddharth S.3 days
The other religion is laughing cus their allha only exist in textbooks and not evidence 😂 there is only one religion and that is Hindu religion 😂
Koustav B.3 days
The vicious circle 🙏
Akshay S.4 days
Malik itna kharcha ho gaya toh kohinoor bhi le hi lete
Sangeeta K.4 days
Proud of Modiji 🙏
Devtanu C.4 days
Salon haha reactors pakistan me ja kar maa chudao bsdk
Sam J.4 days
All the wealth and Culture of SC/ST community were looted by their own country people from last 2000 years and nobody gives a Fuck! Hypocrisy ki bhi koi seema hoti hai BC
Jitendra K.4 days
Chup shutiya
Nick J.4 days
Lolzzzz,, would you human worship what you created with your own hand??
Sahil G.4 days
😂😂
Shail D.5 days
अब भक्त कहेंगे मोदी जी के डर से ऑस्ट्रेलिया घबरा गई! खैर भक्तों से पूछना चाहूंगा कोहिनूर हीरा इंग्लैण्ड से कब आ रहा है!??