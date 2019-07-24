back

Stray Dogs Rescue Baby Girl

Many think of stray dogs as menace. But this pack saved a life. 🐕

07/24/2019 1:27 PM
1378 comments

  • Dilip S.
    11/28/2019 17:48

    Majority of people in India don't deserve to breed. They're taking the human race backwards.

  • Kiran H.
    11/08/2019 05:08

    Dogs are more humane than human.

  • Neelam S.
    11/06/2019 17:35

    Government agr hr beti di jimevari chuke ta koi apni beti nu na maro, shame on indian government

  • Arifa A.
    10/23/2019 18:38

    Wow

  • Connie L.
    10/20/2019 11:27

    Uncivilized dogs!!! Do the world a favour stop procreating!!!

  • Kalsi P.
    10/15/2019 13:54

    God bless

  • Kellie P.
    10/07/2019 11:32

    Omg, the dogs saved the day. Incredible dogs. I hope the baby recovers and ends up with a beautiful family to raise her.🙏❤️

  • Ryan L.
    10/04/2019 16:48

    very bad culture

  • Melissa A.
    09/22/2019 11:00

    Why do

  • Seema S.
    09/18/2019 06:37

    Fakne valo ko bhagvan kabhi bhi baccha na de.....Ameen

  • Gerry N.
    09/18/2019 04:09

    They should find the mothers and execute them. Problem solved.

  • رضوان گ.
    09/14/2019 14:20

    Modern secular india

  • Pooja S.
    09/14/2019 12:58

    This reality is barbarous .......i cant control my tears.....why human being are behaving like this...just for money....

  • Jessie L.
    09/14/2019 00:35

    Don't fuckin bull if u don't want kids man u toss dat angel like a bag of garbage hope u suffer till d end of time an. May god bless dat child tremendously!!

  • Dawn D.
    09/13/2019 06:00

    I can't believe that woman just threw that poor little baby in a drain what a cruel heartless bitch .. Thank God for the wonderful animals that looked out for her

  • Marilyn F.
    09/12/2019 23:11

    How terribly sad.

  • Khawla A.
    09/12/2019 21:27

    This is why i love animals they show more love 🌍🌎🌏🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

  • Judith D.
    09/12/2019 15:01

    Sad but true.

  • Khurram N.
    09/12/2019 11:00

    😞

  • Khurram N.
    09/12/2019 10:54

    Kutte khas kar jinnat ka roop lete hai Raat me jis ne es bachi ko pheka Allah k hukum se madad I aur wo b ek dog ki kamal hai yar,Allah ne ose bachaya janwar zariya bana os masoom si bachi ko bavhane k liye ,Allah es masoom si bachi ko jald sehat de aur acha karde ameen