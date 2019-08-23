back

Stunning Show of Bioluminescence In Chennai

Waves at a beach in Chennai sparkled blue due to the phenomenon of bioluminescence. But it's not all great news for the oceans. 😦

08/23/2019 10:57 AM
27 comments

  • Malcolm A.
    09/08/2019 09:01

    i told u

  • Erica M.
    09/06/2019 08:26

    I've seen this in Oman shati beach

  • Delilah G.
    09/06/2019 05:10

    Dont fake videos.... this is not unhealthy oceans...its a phenomenon that people can google now a days. So study a little

  • Avish D.
    09/03/2019 08:44

    dunno the credibility bro but still..

  • Shafa C.
    09/02/2019 20:44

    Remember reading about this in Deception Point? Would like to experience this and Arora Borealis.

  • Ayu L.
    09/02/2019 09:30

    when i come to Chennai i want to go here

  • Prashant C.
    09/02/2019 08:16

    Its all Natural . https://allthatsinteresting.com/red-tide-blue-tide

  • Kanni S.
    09/01/2019 17:53

    Save nature

  • Swapnil M.
    09/01/2019 04:37

    That's not harmful at all

  • Raghini C.
    08/30/2019 07:31

    just like in Maldives

  • John D.
    08/29/2019 01:00

    I saw this in marina beach at midnight

  • Akshay S.
    08/28/2019 05:24

    so this phenomenon is unhealthy. lol

  • Er S.
    08/27/2019 13:55

    Who cares?

  • Shivam S.
    08/27/2019 09:13

    Is there any danger to marine life or even to human being.? Or it is just a natural phenomenon.

  • Nikita P.
    08/27/2019 04:55

    Aurora borealis ~ Baurora aorealis

  • S B.
    08/26/2019 18:21

    Arnab Chatterjee

  • Srujana D.
    08/25/2019 08:26

    seeeee

  • Shanmuga V.
    08/24/2019 20:39

    Our greed has destroyed the earth!! Eventually, humans r also on the verge of extinction!!

  • Champ K.
    08/23/2019 17:49

    Divine blue

  • Senthamil S.
    08/23/2019 17:35

    A sign...