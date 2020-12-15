back

Support For Indian Farmers Is Pouring In From Around The World

From the US to the UK and Canada, the diaspora from around the world is asking the Indian government to listen to the farmers.

07/12/2020 5:54 PMupdated: 07/12/2020 5:55 PM
  • 230.5K
  • 495

444 comments

  • Raj C.
    4 days

    All leftist n communists Sikhs n Muslims came together to mislead and provoke farmers ... similarly what they did opposing abrogation of article 370.. n for opposing CAA ..as well..

  • Nidhin T.
    4 days

    It is for middle man

  • Nidhin T.
    4 days

    The protest is not for farmers. It is for middle Man. And it has huge support from Galisthanis and Pakisthani supporters.

  • Rajesh R.
    4 days

    BRUT or SHIT

  • Neel R.
    5 days

    Taxi drivers of canadakistan supporting khalistan.

  • Chandan C.
    6 days

    If they are farmers.. what they are doing in London ask them to do farming in India 🙏

  • Ashok K.
    6 days

    They are also similar to one religion where they unite for their community not for fact / truth. Misguided by their leaders for petty gains.

  • Rajdeep C.
    6 days

    Support the cause..❤️ Its irony no support came when farmers committed suicide... Farmers ate rat...

  • Bishal S.
    6 days

    Hasne wale modi ke najayes aulad hain sayad

  • Dawood A.
    7 days

    Chaukidaar hamesha har faisla fasaad loot maar ka he karta hai Unko fark nai padta k log mare ya jiye Taana shahi government

  • Pardeep J.
    7 days

    Modi ji Jindabad..... Fake supports.....

  • Sam K.
    7 days

    Each and every things Seen Still andhbhakt said it's good for kisan

  • Sachin S.
    7 days

    Canadian Tudro is completely exposed on wion..Similarly Australian govt..They are least bothered about indian farmers..Off course these countries will pour in money for creating unrest in India

  • Abhay T.
    15/12/2020 16:10

    12 baj gay

  • Shennu K.
    15/12/2020 13:56

    BJP has always looted the poor and middle class. Look at the petrol prices but still people vote for BJP in the name of religion. Sad.

  • Ritu A.
    15/12/2020 11:57

    These are the Indian, who the British called them bloody Indian.

  • Siva K.
    15/12/2020 10:43

    BRUT wt its best again. All anti and negativity highlighted

  • Hasnain M.
    15/12/2020 06:35

    Modi n gang with RSS leader ship must be now having periods 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Shaik M.
    15/12/2020 04:36

    Baakhii sabb changaasii

  • Hardeep R.
    15/12/2020 03:14

    No farmers no food

