back

Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah wrote this beautiful school essay on adoption.

11/16/2019 6:57 AM
  • 458.4k
  • 154

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

128 comments

  • Shilpica B.
    3 days

    ❤️

  • Anita M.
    4 days

    She’s adorable 😍!!!!

  • Mahedi S.
    4 days

    Hats off to sushmita

  • Kakoli B.
    5 days

    Beautiful ❤

  • Haripriya M.
    7 days

    Soooo cute !Beautifully written dear.

  • Ashita K.
    7 days

    U mom is not physically beautiful but beautiful from heart also

  • Anju C.
    12/10/2019 07:13

    Strong words

  • Arpana S.
    12/09/2019 12:59

    Mother terresa has not died....sushmita sen has proved that by becoming so proud mom of her gifted daughters....she has the quality of heart just as mother terresa.keep it up maam ....we should also encourage adoption ..if one person in india can save n mould the life of a child ...our country will be the richest in humanity..

  • Soumya G.
    12/08/2019 18:39

    God bless... 💙💙💙🙏🙏🙏

  • Sumathi S.
    12/08/2019 12:11

    Beautiful .

  • Mintu M.
    12/07/2019 08:13

    You are awesome

  • Kalyani S.
    12/07/2019 04:38

    So nice...

  • রু স.
    12/06/2019 11:35

    Susmita sen ma'am u r great

  • Priyanka D.
    12/05/2019 23:13

    ❤️💪🏽

  • Sheetal P.
    12/05/2019 04:57

    Wonderful...beta God bless u yr sister yr mother I mean Blessings for a wonderful family.

  • Rita M.
    12/04/2019 12:08

    Beautiful essay

  • Saisha P.
    12/04/2019 10:27

    Beautiful sushmita god bless you and your two lovely daughter

  • Mattew P.
    12/03/2019 03:10

    The child's EQ is at a different level altogether. Kudos to her mom 👏🏼

  • Manoj B.
    12/03/2019 02:33

    So true

  • Sofy B.
    12/03/2019 02:09

    Hats of susmita and very adorable daughter and her thoughts r super grown 🤩 .. like mom like daughter😍