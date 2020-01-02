back
Swara Bhaskar Rallies Against CAA At Jamia
“The target is India’s Muslim community. But it’s not going to affect the Muslims alone. It will affect every Indian citizen.” Actor Swara Bhaskar spent her New Year’s Day with the demonstrators at Jamia Millia Islamia.
01/02/2020 12:10 PMupdated: 01/07/2020 10:37 AM
- 155.6k
- 5.5k
- 1.1k
And even more
¿Cuál es la relación entre los líderes evangélicos y AMLO?
A un año de mandato, la seguridad es el desafío del Gobierno de AMLO
TBT: Senadores a los puños en el Congreso de México
Excombatientes de las FARC hablan del futuro de la paz colombiana
Fraude electoral, golpe de estado... ¿Qué fue lo que pasó en Bolivia?
TBT: Las mañanitas de AMLO
1014 comments
Pankaj S.10 hours
Baycout sidhu and swara
Babu J.10 hours
Salman ne chapped fhad ke diya hy tuje.
Manish J.13 hours
Raat ko der se soyegi to subah der se hi jagoge
Rajasekhar A.14 hours
Rohingyas
Poornima T.17 hours
Jobless woman in India
Chaity S.18 hours
Drama-queen .
Premlata S.20 hours
Gaddaaaar swara
Tahir S.21 hours
Proud you
Er R.a day
Fokat me pedhe milenge to apne pushton ko bhi kabr se uthayenge! Fokat me Haj pe jayenge, parr kagaj nahi dikhayenge!
Santosh S.a day
Flop actress Ki flop lecture
Kapil T.a day
Soch samajh k karna Jo hai katna, because karma is a BITCH boy
Kedar J.2 days
I support nrc and caa sera bhaskar you are disgusting. U are zero u don't know anything. Modiji is great and he will 2o24 general election.
Sachin T.2 days
Drama
Arun K.2 days
Stop lying you bitch
Arun K.2 days
Swara the communist turd
Rinku J.2 days
Bitch Swara bashkar
Sourabh J.2 days
Hw much u charge swara didi to protest or provoking riots in nation.
Arun A.2 days
We support CAA and NRC
Bachu D.2 days
Late night party karne se der se hi jago ge madam siachin jao adha ghanttey desh ki duty karo gand nae fati tumahri toh bolna
Jai R.2 days
Gang of R more dangerous to society thn any other criminals Plan the attack Execute the attacks Create panic among society When caught start peddling lies Bring out victim cards Blame govt & police Slogan - Modi should resign