Swara Bhasker Breaks Down

"My parents live on campus. This is an appeal to anyone who is in Delhi." Actor and activist Swara Bhasker's SOS after masked goons attacked JNU students on 5th January.

01/06/2020 1:11 PM
544 comments

  • Daisy D.
    19 minutes

    She is a nice actress....... Deepika Padukone , Priyanka Chopra can't beat her in acting ❤️ Love u ma'am

  • Gaurav C.
    22 minutes

    Nice acting.. terror attack by goons😂😂😂 real terror attack took place when delhi saw buses burning ,petrol bombs nd even gun shots by your belovcaa NRC ptotest .stop fooling people

  • Dipanjan G.
    34 minutes

    I'm losing my patience with this escort.

  • Anjana S.
    an hour

    Nautanki.

  • Vishnuratha P.
    an hour

    Botch stop acting over

  • Mahasweta K.
    an hour

    Who are you 🤣🤣🤣🤣swara

  • Love M.
    an hour

    by cut karo isko.. dramma queen

  • Mahendara B.
    an hour

    The award goes to the too sensitive swarna Bhaskar for supper emotional acting.

  • Aarti K.
    2 hours

    Paise cut kro overacting K...

  • Diptee M.
    2 hours

    Indeed

  • Diptee M.
    2 hours

    Hmmmm...a good acterss

  • Neetha R.
    2 hours

    Why are her parents inside the university can't understand this first .

  • MilAn P.
    2 hours

    Waste of space

  • Jay S.
    2 hours

    Hahaha drama queen Tuje kaise pata ke woh rss and abvp se the 😉

  • Shirish M.
    2 hours

    🐊 Tears 😂

  • Sherbahadur R.
    2 hours

    Apno dard mahsus huaa dusaro par hota hai to updesh deti hai

  • Sanjana S.
    2 hours

    Drama queen...😂😂😂😂

  • Shohom M.
    2 hours

    Cry cry cry 😭 nothing more to do ... you have axed your own self lady ...

  • Dipak S.
    2 hours

    Now u feel pain ......n crying .......this happens to Hindus in pakistan everyday ......so feel the pain .......

  • Yogesh B.
    2 hours

    Hattttttttt