Taapsee Pannu On Why Domestic Violence Is Normalised

Nisha G.3 hours
Gud movie but its difficut to move on because of society
Mahendra K.12 hours
But In india.. Specially 👨 Will be 👨 .. ..
Mahendra K.12 hours
True...
Vinod S.21 hours
Boycott movies of this lady
Jaydeep R.a day
BS. Ek thappad hi to hai
Vidisha B.a day
iski baat sun end tak... tere flower watching thing ke against hamara tark ye hai... bad thing gets normalised. Which we actually don’t want but have to accept it because ye sab chalta hai.... nai mere dost ye sab nai chalta hai😬
Shreya M.a day
dekh...
Boski T.2 days
Pannu u r right but most of the indian womens r financially weak.. So ... Chah k bhi nhi chor pati... It's OK majburi hoti hai...😢
Chriscynthia P.2 days
How stupid! It's not the victim's fault because he or she is being abused. They have been trained to react in such a manner by society and the person who is abusing them! What a dumb ass!
Preeti S.2 days
It's very pain full
Noel P.2 days
Abuse happens when one can't satisfy the other. It happens from both sides either physical or mental. No gender is the only victim.
Joydeep D.2 days
Faltu site
Sahil A.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/553665165097784/posts/833889787075319/ Esne bh thappr mara🙃😂
Afoz B.4 days
Assaultness is very much bad for every human who thinks that females are not stronger,,,they thinks that they can do whatever they want to....,stop abusing and be a good human being....,,and the web will go box office let's all appreciate
Chayanika B.4 days
Slap? 😂I can't even forget if my hubby is rude to me for whatever reason. Iam eager to watch this movie and highly support the message it wants to convey to public.It's up to women,how they can stand for themselves because we still have ladies in our society,who think women are meant to be abused and they pass on the same message to their next generation.
Rohit R.4 days
How much take for Advertising it.
Tracey P.4 days
It is true that many people move one saying he loves me and is possessive. But I too believe that in any relationship respect is very important. Love without respect is just a farce.
Rajat S.4 days
What's your take on halala
Sameer M.4 days
if this move can change only one man mindset it will be blockbuster for some reason nost desi men's don't have clue how to treat a women specially who you are in a relationship with
Yazdan K.4 days
It's not OK to be abused! Say No to domestic violence! I would certainly walk out of my marriage if ever my partner abused me ♥