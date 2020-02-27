back

Taapsee Pannu On Why Domestic Violence Is Normalised

Why even one 'thappad' matters: Taapsee Pannu tells Brut why women are equally responsible for normalising domestic violence.

02/27/2020 2:27 PMupdated: 02/27/2020 4:24 PM
133 comments

  • Nisha G.
    3 hours

    Gud movie but its difficut to move on because of society

  • Mahendra K.
    12 hours

    But In india.. Specially 👨 Will be 👨 .. ..

  • Mahendra K.
    12 hours

    True...

  • Vinod S.
    21 hours

    Boycott movies of this lady

  • Jaydeep R.
    a day

    BS. Ek thappad hi to hai

  • Vidisha B.
    a day

    iski baat sun end tak... tere flower watching thing ke against hamara tark ye hai... bad thing gets normalised. Which we actually don’t want but have to accept it because ye sab chalta hai.... nai mere dost ye sab nai chalta hai😬

  • Shreya M.
    a day

    dekh...

  • Boski T.
    2 days

    Pannu u r right but most of the indian womens r financially weak.. So ... Chah k bhi nhi chor pati... It's OK majburi hoti hai...😢

  • Chriscynthia P.
    2 days

    How stupid! It's not the victim's fault because he or she is being abused. They have been trained to react in such a manner by society and the person who is abusing them! What a dumb ass!

  • Preeti S.
    2 days

    It's very pain full

  • Noel P.
    2 days

    Abuse happens when one can't satisfy the other. It happens from both sides either physical or mental. No gender is the only victim.

  • Joydeep D.
    2 days

    Faltu site

  • Sahil A.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/553665165097784/posts/833889787075319/ Esne bh thappr mara🙃😂

  • Afoz B.
    4 days

    Assaultness is very much bad for every human who thinks that females are not stronger,,,they thinks that they can do whatever they want to....,stop abusing and be a good human being....,,and the web will go box office let's all appreciate

  • Chayanika B.
    4 days

    Slap? 😂I can't even forget if my hubby is rude to me for whatever reason. Iam eager to watch this movie and highly support the message it wants to convey to public.It's up to women,how they can stand for themselves because we still have ladies in our society,who think women are meant to be abused and they pass on the same message to their next generation.

  • Rohit R.
    4 days

    How much take for Advertising it.

  • Tracey P.
    4 days

    It is true that many people move one saying he loves me and is possessive. But I too believe that in any relationship respect is very important. Love without respect is just a farce.

  • Rajat S.
    4 days

    What's your take on halala

  • Sameer M.
    4 days

    if this move can change only one man mindset it will be blockbuster for some reason nost desi men's don't have clue how to treat a women specially who you are in a relationship with

  • Yazdan K.
    4 days

    It's not OK to be abused! Say No to domestic violence! I would certainly walk out of my marriage if ever my partner abused me ♥