Taking Rangoli To New Hyperrealistic Heights

This Chhattisgarh artist’s rangoli designs are so real they look like photographs. Are you making one this Diwali? Pramod Sahu

13/11/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 13/11/2020 8:49 AM
16 comments

  • Dhaval K.
    3 days

    Wow!!

  • Megha T.
    3 days

    It's a proud we salute you

  • Swarnima W.
    4 days

    it's in Raipur good for Avya

  • Rohini B.
    19/11/2020 06:27

    Simply awesome

  • Kusum M.
    18/11/2020 13:05

    Amazing

  • Chandrika T.
    18/11/2020 07:43

    Amazing Rangoli

  • Chitrasen S.
    17/11/2020 13:53

    Proud of you my friend

  • Pushpa R.
    17/11/2020 01:36

    👏👏👌👌

  • Manisha D.
    14/11/2020 14:36

    👌👌

  • N'diaye A.
    13/11/2020 15:34

    Coucou Bonsoir ☺

  • D S.
    13/11/2020 13:40

    Wow

  • Arshi G.
    13/11/2020 13:36

    This man is incredible also👍👍l

  • Vijaya R.
    13/11/2020 12:14

    Very nice but I always feel your efforts go waste try to put it on canvas

  • Raj S.
    13/11/2020 11:17

    Fantastic

  • Brut India
    13/11/2020 09:54

    This man is the fastest speed painter in Asia!

  • Subir G.
    13/11/2020 09:44

    Amazing and wonderful ! It looks, to my untrained eyes, more like a fresco than an alpona, called rongoli in Hindi.

