Taliban Fires Gunshots To Disperse Protestors

Anti-Pakistan slogans, gunshots in the air... here's what happened at one of the biggest protests in Kabul since the Taliban took over.

08/09/2021 6:22 PMupdated: 08/09/2021 6:24 PM
361 comments

  • Zubair A.
    15/09/2021 03:26

    Zara kashmir Nagaland or kissano pr huai straight fire bhi to dikhao Jo indian fouj krti hai or ap 70 saalo sai kashmiri aourto k sath Jo krtai arhai ho wo bhi to dikhao

  • Naeem A.
    14/09/2021 00:52

    india Go Free kashmir,

  • Danish H.
    12/09/2021 22:47

    why does India keep talking about Afghanistan unless its butthurt that it cannot finance terrorism in Afghanistan against Pakistan, what about this? https://mofa.gov.pk/iiojk/

  • Shamsul H.
    12/09/2021 17:42

    Haram ky piloo khasmir me tm log Jo harkten kar rhy ho wo dunya ko kyun nhe dekhaty

  • Shu W.
    12/09/2021 17:23

    As a Chinese, I would say Pakistan is not alone. Till we tear off every enemy

  • Ayub F.
    12/09/2021 16:55

    Fake

  • Tahir M.
    12/09/2021 16:47

    India is f*********

  • Farhan K.
    12/09/2021 16:27

    In Sha Allah Afghanistan 🇦🇫 will be free from Taliban very soon

  • Saad Z.
    12/09/2021 11:25

    If indian Media is soo advance then fired all raw

  • Aayan A.
    12/09/2021 08:19

    Why protesting against Pakistan when their own soldiers were not willing to fight 😃

  • Muhammad Z.
    12/09/2021 07:59

    Yeah Pakistan is the new super power now...

  • Sohail S.
    12/09/2021 07:24

    Fake

  • Ferdinand M.
    12/09/2021 07:00

    Economic and lifestyle shock for women who are working from previous regime. Leaders should hear the voices of masses.

  • Kp S.
    12/09/2021 06:45

    ये लोग हमारे हितैषी है , लेकिन भारत के एक वर्ग को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता क्योंकि ये मुस्लिम है , वो अफगानिस्तान की स्थिति पर खुश है क्योंकि मुस्लिम देश है 👎👎👎

  • Tariq R.
    12/09/2021 06:26

    Where ever American or European has gone they pretend to defend women rights and freedom of women, however they have uncovered the womens, and even uncovering womens in their homeland so much make her look like a prostitute. Is not it? 2ndly, This is the same America who once promised Afghan Mujahideen, if they defeat Russia/Soviet union, then America would help to rebuild Afghanistan. However America backed out their promise. And still today you see they forgot the word they given to people who worked for allied forces for last 20 years to accommodate them in USA. Contradiction of words and actions are everywhere especially with powers of today's world 🌎. This is the sad reality ....

  • Usman N.
    12/09/2021 06:24

    World's no 1 fake media

  • Aryan D.
    12/09/2021 01:15

    Civil war hone lagega kuch din m

  • Qaiser H.
    11/09/2021 20:31

    What a pleasure seeing indian channels winening against Pakistan

  • Fahad B.
    11/09/2021 20:23

    Propaganda machine at work.

  • Hemshringdao B.
    11/09/2021 20:14

    Modiea should learn some lessons from this page, instead of giving us gameplay videos from the internet.