Tamil Nadu's Endearing Soulmate Search Practice

With professional training and diet they can participate in stongman tournaments
This is from a village called Vadalivilai which is situated in Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu… This event happens every year for Pongal festival…
Why don't they participate in sports instead?
Sharadindu S.4 days
Village girls are physically strong unlike city girls who only know how to throw tantrums 😃.
Rhudhh C.5 days
Sponsore them to strong man challenge
Pooja D.7 days
Oh wow! 😲
Patiwala N.7 days
bro, be ready...😂😂😂
Brut India23/01/2022 09:27
This woman went viral because she performed martial arts on her wedding day:
Ven S.23/01/2022 01:51
I’m sick of these feminist supporting channels, this brut is anti India and anyone can figure out how they’re subtly trying to inculcate india with their nonsense western culture
LR C.23/01/2022 01:16
Good share ,but why show Bollywood people ,
David A.22/01/2022 22:49
With professional training and diet they can participate in stongman tournaments
Prem A.22/01/2022 15:44
This is from a village called Vadalivilai which is situated in Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu… This event happens every year for Pongal festival…
Amos M.22/01/2022 15:34
Why don't they participate in sports instead?