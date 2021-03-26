back

Tax Officer Burns Cash After ACB Comes Knocking

Fearing an anti-corruption raid at home, this Rajasthan tax officer took matters into his own... erm... kitchen. Watch...

26/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 241K
  • 236

175 comments

  • Rachit M.
    14 hours

    Corrupt @###\<]>

  • Shubhanshu P.
    a day

    the 1.1k people laughing on this have the potential to be corrupt themselves..... They are thinking it is funny, where someone is asking favours to do his Duty.... It is Shameful

  • Hamdan R.
    2 days

    Incredible indiaaaaaaa

  • Ankon G.
    2 days

    bhai esob er jonyo CGL pete hobe to naki?

  • Rozi K.
    2 days

    ill gotten and ill spent...

  • Gaurav A.
    2 days

    He's not corrupt, he's just Innocent of Integrity !

  • Darshan V.
    3 days

    Jain chor hai bc saaale

  • Nadeem K.
    3 days

    😂😂

  • Amit T.
    3 days

    Chai bana raaha hu. 🤷. Let the man have his tea.

  • Akshay K.
    3 days

    Haram ki kamai hamesha haram me hi jati hai...

  • Barbie N.
    4 days

    Could have given to the poor people instead of burning💀

  • Shweta B.
    4 days

    😳 idiot 😡😡😡

  • Nandkumar D.
    4 days

    This is drama of our Constitution.We have to shoot the person at the sight!

  • Kamille K.
    4 days

    BJP/RSS me kitne imaandar hai Modi ji ne tou corrupt logo ko paisa de de kar videshon me bhga diya unke business set karwa diye yeh tou ek Tehsildar hai horrible bachche darr ke mare ro rahe hai lekin inhe koi matlab nahi ACB sab BJP/RSS ke gharon me bhi raid mare croro milenge, Neerav Modi , ambani, Adani aur bhi lootere jo bhga diye gaye un par Modi ji bahut meharban hai Ambani Adani ke billion maaf kar diye un sab ke aage yeh tehsildar tou kuch bhi nahi corruprion me insaf brabar ka hona chahiye . Paise jla diye agar na bhi jlata tou kaun se vapas mil jane the. Sab jagah corrupt log bhare pade hai koi mandir ke naam fund ikatha karne ke naam par apne ghar bhar rahe hai.

  • Haider A.
    4 days

    Corruption n chaye ka pata nahi kaisa deep rishta h 😁

  • Prasanna G.
    4 days

    @ Brut..where the hell were you when thousands of Hindus were burnt alive..raped in Kashmir... Where the hell were you when some pig urinated on siva ling... where the heck where your paid...un ethical journos was when corona warriors were pelted with stones...😡😡 Why is that u only become alive to spread hatreydness & when some innocent Hindu does something (not so wrong) u pretend to b a biased news channel...#k u...Brut..and to ur bloody propaganda n(V)ews channel..u should & will b charged with sedition ..

  • Jafar A.
    4 days

    Burning money Pablo

  • Suraj S.
    4 days

    Madarchod ko phasi dedo

  • Arda M.
    4 days

    Pappu fass gaye😄

  • Himalaya K.
    4 days

    Ab to currency jalane ke liye to jail chala hi jayega.

