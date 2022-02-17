back

Team India gets candid with Danish Sait

“Who is Smriti Mandhana’s crush?” As the India vs New Zealand series gets underway on Amazon Prime Video, the “girls in blue” answer some of your most searched questions. 🏏 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

17/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 1.3M
  • 34

    Team India gets candid with Danish Sait

31 comments

  • Dhanraj L.
    5 days

    I love you samriti

  • Mayank N.
    5 days

    You call me and everybody

  • Mayank N.
    5 days

    And captain

  • Mayank N.
    5 days

    You are women best cricket Indian team

  • Mayank N.
    5 days

    I love you mithali Raj

  • Shubham T.
    5 days

    3-0 vs new Zealand..

  • Suraj S.
    5 days

    Ha bc yhi to kam rah gaya kon kiska crush hai dekhta rahu... 😐😒😒

  • Srm B.
    5 days

    Proud of our girls 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️

  • Vijay K.
    5 days

    Good

  • Prithu S.
    5 days

    you go girls 👍

  • Sharma S.
    5 days

    Mithali u ar not happily singl u hv ego problem

  • Ashu A.
    6 days

    😍😍😍❤️

  • Monica N.
    6 days

    U go girl. I am not in India hence I am not eyeing on any opportunities in India and I won't tolerate anyone steal my opportunities in USA. Stick with India, USA interferences and delays caused to me I will receprocate back negatively now. Tolerated too much

  • Khushboo K.
    6 days

    Muje mauka do 🤡 As All rounder

  • Bibhudutta P.
    6 days

    Stop asking sexist questions nobody asks Rohit Sharma about his crush in interviews

  • Amit C.
    6 days

    Fitness at 39! Wow. Most people retire. She's still planning for becoming all-rounder in upcoming days. Determination!💪🏿

  • VaSu D.
    6 days

    Mithali Tej

  • Sreekanth S.
    6 days

    Indian girl 😊😊😊❤❤❤🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Ronit R.
    6 days

    ke keliye asbo chol 🙂

  • Sandeep Y.
    7 days

    Khel bhi lo sahi se naak katwa di tum logo ne

