Teenager Gives Thieves Run For Their Money
Watch this 15-year-old girl bravely fight off armed phone snatchers, and even pull one of them off his motorcycle. 😲
09/02/2020 4:31 PMupdated: 09/02/2020 4:32 PM
250 comments
Ameenuddin H.21 hours
She should get some award
Silvana W.4 days
Same in the UK
Chetan A.6 days
Hang them
Akansh S.6 days
Thundered her might on them.... She chased the culprit like lioness... More power to her!
Aminu S.6 days
Bahaduri-Kumari
Anji R.6 days
Brave girl
Osama B.6 days
yar ye ke kam check kr.. @00:35 :P
Jamie B.6 days
Her courage, man! Throw his ass in the worst jail. Let him wish he was better off dead.
JunaId Q.6 days
Burn him alive.
Preet M.6 days
Brave girl
Arun V.6 days
Omg what secreted would be in her phone ... 😆
Shariq A.6 days
Bravery thi ya phone mein aisa kuch tha kei majboori ban gayi? ✌️👏👏
Kevin J.6 days
15 year old Kusum mate, a mere 15 year old did it 😂�sh
Radhakrishnan6 days
Brave girl
Saif S.6 days
If it was chain she wouldn't risk herself, "It's phone "
Tariq A.7 days
0:34 guess who runs in for help?
Ahsan M.7 days
I see this video getting viral and news channels interviewing this gal... There is nothing to praise or to follow. She put her life in danger for a phone... She had been stabbed multiple times on her hand by the thief. Lucky she didn't get hurt fatally. The lesson to be learnt, don't follow her in such situations.
Mousumi G.7 days
Very good.
Stanly S.7 days
They will came back, careful.
Debbie V.7 days
Bless her, u go