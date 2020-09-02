back

Teenager Gives Thieves Run For Their Money

Watch this 15-year-old girl bravely fight off armed phone snatchers, and even pull one of them off his motorcycle. 😲

09/02/2020 4:31 PMupdated: 09/02/2020 4:32 PM
  • 397.3k
  • 285

250 comments

  • Ameenuddin H.
    21 hours

    She should get some award

  • Silvana W.
    4 days

    Same in the UK

  • Chetan A.
    6 days

    Hang them

  • Akansh S.
    6 days

    Thundered her might on them.... She chased the culprit like lioness... More power to her!

  • Aminu S.
    6 days

    Bahaduri-Kumari

  • Anji R.
    6 days

    Brave girl

  • Osama B.
    6 days

    yar ye ke kam check kr.. @00:35 :P

  • Jamie B.
    6 days

    Her courage, man! Throw his ass in the worst jail. Let him wish he was better off dead.

  • JunaId Q.
    6 days

    Burn him alive.

  • Preet M.
    6 days

    Brave girl

  • Arun V.
    6 days

    Omg what secreted would be in her phone ... 😆

  • Shariq A.
    6 days

    Bravery thi ya phone mein aisa kuch tha kei majboori ban gayi? ✌️👏👏

  • Kevin J.
    6 days

    15 year old Kusum mate, a mere 15 year old did it 😂�sh

  • Radhakrishnan
    6 days

    Brave girl

  • Saif S.
    6 days

    If it was chain she wouldn't risk herself, "It's phone "

  • Tariq A.
    7 days

    0:34 guess who runs in for help?

  • Ahsan M.
    7 days

    I see this video getting viral and news channels interviewing this gal... There is nothing to praise or to follow. She put her life in danger for a phone... She had been stabbed multiple times on her hand by the thief. Lucky she didn't get hurt fatally. The lesson to be learnt, don't follow her in such situations.

  • Mousumi G.
    7 days

    Very good.

  • Stanly S.
    7 days

    They will came back, careful.

  • Debbie V.
    7 days

    Bless her, u go

