The 21-Year-Old Sarpanch From Gadchiroli

Like many 19-year-olds, Bhagyashree Lekami too was planning on moving to a big city and starting a career. But when villagers of a Naxal-affected village asked her to become their sarpanch, she couldn’t say no.

11/03/2021 1:27 PM
16 comments

  • Aishwarya S.
    2 hours

    Woww

  • Sundari R.
    3 hours

    👏👏👍

  • Nabanita N.
    5 hours

    I liked her saying: over development nehi chahiye.

  • Yogesh S.
    5 hours

    Nice coverage by keep it up.

  • Parag P.
    5 hours

    Great 👍👍👍

  • Babusing T.
    6 hours

    Best of Luck.👍

  • Syed U.
    7 hours

    Insprinational..🇵🇰

  • Syed U.
    7 hours

    Yarr kitni achi larki ha mehnti or apnay logo ko kamyab karnay ka shoq salam pakistan say ...🇵🇰

  • S J.
    7 hours

    Helmet???

  • Sujata G.
    8 hours

    Such young age with so little options she did alot..I wonder what all our politicians can do with so much power and options...

  • Rajendra M.
    8 hours

    2000 km it's outside India 🤔

  • Brut India
    8 hours

    The youngest sarpanch in Haryana is just 21 too! https://theprint.in/india/at-21-parveen-kaur-became-haryanas-youngest-sarpanch-set-up-cctv-cameras-kids-library/502118/

  • Wahab W.
    8 hours

    Very good ✌️

  • Charanjeev S.
    8 hours

    I see more maturity, purpose and strength in a nineteen year old tribal girl compared to the old farts sitting in the Rajya sabha.

  • Shubham M.
    8 hours

    Honest actions in the most diverse conditions... Hope we encourage more like hers to make this country believe that One can really make changes ,with the will to do so🙏

  • Ashok J.
    8 hours

    Inspirational

