back
The 21-Year-Old Sarpanch From Gadchiroli
Like many 19-year-olds, Bhagyashree Lekami too was planning on moving to a big city and starting a career. But when villagers of a Naxal-affected village asked her to become their sarpanch, she couldn’t say no.
11/03/2021 1:27 PM
- 49.5K
- 587
- 17
16 comments
Aishwarya S.2 hours
Woww
Sundari R.3 hours
👏👏👍
Nabanita N.5 hours
I liked her saying: over development nehi chahiye.
Yogesh S.5 hours
Nice coverage by keep it up.
Parag P.5 hours
Great 👍👍👍
Babusing T.6 hours
Best of Luck.👍
Syed U.7 hours
Insprinational..🇵🇰
Syed U.7 hours
Yarr kitni achi larki ha mehnti or apnay logo ko kamyab karnay ka shoq salam pakistan say ...🇵🇰
S J.7 hours
Helmet???
Sujata G.8 hours
Such young age with so little options she did alot..I wonder what all our politicians can do with so much power and options...
Rajendra M.8 hours
2000 km it's outside India 🤔
Brut India8 hours
The youngest sarpanch in Haryana is just 21 too! https://theprint.in/india/at-21-parveen-kaur-became-haryanas-youngest-sarpanch-set-up-cctv-cameras-kids-library/502118/
Wahab W.8 hours
Very good ✌️
Charanjeev S.8 hours
I see more maturity, purpose and strength in a nineteen year old tribal girl compared to the old farts sitting in the Rajya sabha.
Shubham M.8 hours
Honest actions in the most diverse conditions... Hope we encourage more like hers to make this country believe that One can really make changes ,with the will to do so🙏
Ashok J.8 hours
Inspirational