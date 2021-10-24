back
The 78-Year-Old Who Runs A Successful Business
Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujju Ben na Nasta is 78 years old and runs a bustling business with her grandson. She shared her secrets with Brut.
24/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 190.1K
- 2.8K
- 90
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
70 comments
Smitha S.11 hours
Love you dadi
Nanda K.06/11/2021 06:35
Encouraging ❤️❤️
Rajshri P.05/11/2021 16:56
Dadi you great
Shilpa B.30/10/2021 13:59
Hats off dadi..🤩
Abanti G.30/10/2021 13:01
Dadi maa you really are an inspiration.
Sheela S.30/10/2021 07:53
superb keep it up very inspring
Deepa H.28/10/2021 23:22
Wow hats off dadi 👍stay healthy and blessed
Sohini B.28/10/2021 10:54
Good job dadi
HaZel R.28/10/2021 10:44
Wah nani wah ap to great ho🥰🥰🥰
Rashmi B.28/10/2021 09:32
Great Dadi 😊👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Harshavardhan D.28/10/2021 08:47
For u r inspiration
Mitali V.28/10/2021 07:50
Wat an incredible lady ❤️!!! Her smile n her never say die attitude is just amazing
Punam S.28/10/2021 07:47
Inspiring
Manjit D.28/10/2021 07:24
Good job
Priyanka G.28/10/2021 07:07
Ur smile is worth million 👍👍
SB A.28/10/2021 06:56
Mataji ko sadar pranam hai.
Sangham D.28/10/2021 03:09
Yo! Aap Youtuber bano, hum follow karenge aapko! Loved your spirit! 🤗🤘
Sukanya S.27/10/2021 19:33
Hats Off to the Spirit
Khan M.27/10/2021 12:04
Candy crush khel leti hu or abhi toh mein youtuber banne wali hu maza aa gaya sunke
अनिमेष क.27/10/2021 11:27
😅😍