The 78-Year-Old Who Runs A Successful Business

Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujju Ben na Nasta is 78 years old and runs a bustling business with her grandson. She shared her secrets with Brut.

24/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 190.1K
  • 90

    The 78-Year-Old Who Runs A Successful Business

70 comments

  • Smitha S.
    11 hours

    Love you dadi

  • Nanda K.
    06/11/2021 06:35

    Encouraging ❤️❤️

  • Rajshri P.
    05/11/2021 16:56

    Dadi you great

  • Shilpa B.
    30/10/2021 13:59

    Hats off dadi..🤩

  • Abanti G.
    30/10/2021 13:01

    Dadi maa you really are an inspiration.

  • Sheela S.
    30/10/2021 07:53

    superb keep it up very inspring

  • Deepa H.
    28/10/2021 23:22

    Wow hats off dadi 👍stay healthy and blessed

  • Sohini B.
    28/10/2021 10:54

    Good job dadi

  • HaZel R.
    28/10/2021 10:44

    Wah nani wah ap to great ho🥰🥰🥰

  • Rashmi B.
    28/10/2021 09:32

    Great Dadi 😊👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Harshavardhan D.
    28/10/2021 08:47

    For u r inspiration

  • Mitali V.
    28/10/2021 07:50

    Wat an incredible lady ❤️!!! Her smile n her never say die attitude is just amazing

  • Punam S.
    28/10/2021 07:47

    Inspiring

  • Manjit D.
    28/10/2021 07:24

    Good job

  • Priyanka G.
    28/10/2021 07:07

    Ur smile is worth million 👍👍

  • SB A.
    28/10/2021 06:56

    Mataji ko sadar pranam hai.

  • Sangham D.
    28/10/2021 03:09

    Yo! Aap Youtuber bano, hum follow karenge aapko! Loved your spirit! 🤗🤘

  • Sukanya S.
    27/10/2021 19:33

    Hats Off to the Spirit

  • Khan M.
    27/10/2021 12:04

    Candy crush khel leti hu or abhi toh mein youtuber banne wali hu maza aa gaya sunke

  • अनिमेष क.
    27/10/2021 11:27

    😅😍

