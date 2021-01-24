back
The Accidental First Responder
A spate of suicides has plagued the bridge featured in Aashiqui 2 since the film's release in 2013. No one knows this better than Rajaram Joshi, a former fisherman who has devoted much of his life to giving people a second chance. TW: Suicide/self-harm
24/01/2021 5:27 AM
- 374.5K
- 4.6K
- 139
112 comments
Priya W.12 hours
No worry u will get something best in life.......
Mel T.13 hours
Sad to see people doing such things to themselves without thinking how their loved ones like their friends and family would live without them 😌😌😌😌
Bady N.19 hours
Great work dada
Kannan R.a day
Hat's off to this Samaritan for taking up noble work of saving people
Muhammad S.a day
God bless you man! You are a hero and the authorities should absolutely give you the recognition you deserve and they need to take care to provide you and your family with all the necessities! Someone plz start a campaign for this man and open a donation on his name! We need to be thankful for what ae have and it's these kind of people who we should help!
Herman J.a day
Why doesn't the govt build a fire & rescue building there since it is a known fact that its a suicide point.
Ramachandra D.a day
Salute to this Hero! Perhaps a fence should be built on the bridge to prevent people from jumping over and also supply Raja Ram with a better boat and better equipment at least. These are the kind of people who deserve Padmavibhushan.
Amit G.a day
We need to celebrate these kinds of real heroes ❤️
Jennifer V.a day
Hats off to Rajaram and his teammates who are the first responders.God bless you all
Son H.2 days
Impressive...
Kavita R.2 days
These are real heros not those ganjedi, nadhedi fake bullywood...
Ashwitha P.2 days
dek aashiqui 2 ka b h
Aarti K.2 days
Brilliant.
Preethi J.2 days
He should be nominated for life savers award. Please help him. Thank you and God bless you. Your good deeds will definitely be rewarded.
Su R.2 days
दादुस तुजा जो काम हाय .. मना जाम आवरला.. तुजे पाठीशी आपली आई एकवीरा हाय..
Niaz J.2 days
Brut India , Keep it up, 💯👌
Niaz J.2 days
This guy must be rewarded with by Gov of Maharashtra
Mudassar P.2 days
Brut india
Swati A.2 days
Real life heroes.
Jeannie C.2 days
God and Jesus Christ bless you sir