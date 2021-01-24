back

The Accidental First Responder

A spate of suicides has plagued the bridge featured in Aashiqui 2 since the film's release in 2013. No one knows this better than Rajaram Joshi, a former fisherman who has devoted much of his life to giving people a second chance. TW: Suicide/self-harm

24/01/2021 5:27 AM
112 comments

  • Priya W.
    12 hours

    No worry u will get something best in life.......

  • Mel T.
    13 hours

    Sad to see people doing such things to themselves without thinking how their loved ones like their friends and family would live without them 😌😌😌😌

  • Bady N.
    19 hours

    Great work dada

  • Kannan R.
    a day

    Hat's off to this Samaritan for taking up noble work of saving people

  • Muhammad S.
    a day

    God bless you man! You are a hero and the authorities should absolutely give you the recognition you deserve and they need to take care to provide you and your family with all the necessities! Someone plz start a campaign for this man and open a donation on his name! We need to be thankful for what ae have and it's these kind of people who we should help!

  • Herman J.
    a day

    Why doesn't the govt build a fire & rescue building there since it is a known fact that its a suicide point.

  • Ramachandra D.
    a day

    Salute to this Hero! Perhaps a fence should be built on the bridge to prevent people from jumping over and also supply Raja Ram with a better boat and better equipment at least. These are the kind of people who deserve Padmavibhushan.

  • Amit G.
    a day

    We need to celebrate these kinds of real heroes ❤️

  • Jennifer V.
    a day

    Hats off to Rajaram and his teammates who are the first responders.God bless you all

  • Son H.
    2 days

    Impressive...

  • Kavita R.
    2 days

    These are real heros not those ganjedi, nadhedi fake bullywood...

  • Ashwitha P.
    2 days

    dek aashiqui 2 ka b h

  • Aarti K.
    2 days

    Brilliant.

  • Preethi J.
    2 days

    He should be nominated for life savers award. Please help him. Thank you and God bless you. Your good deeds will definitely be rewarded.

  • Su R.
    2 days

    दादुस तुजा जो काम हाय .. मना जाम आवरला.. तुजे पाठीशी आपली आई एकवीरा हाय..

  • Niaz J.
    2 days

    Brut India , Keep it up, 💯👌

  • Niaz J.
    2 days

    This guy must be rewarded with by Gov of Maharashtra

  • Mudassar P.
    2 days

    Brut india

  • Swati A.
    2 days

    Real life heroes.

  • Jeannie C.
    2 days

    God and Jesus Christ bless you sir

