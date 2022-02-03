back

The Actor Who Spoke Her Mind, On Screen And Off

An army officer's daughter. A cricketer's wife. But dare anyone say she lacks an identity of her own. Meet the actor who is playing hero even in real life.

03/02/2022 3:50 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 11:52 PM
40 comments

  • Kaify R.
    3 hours

    What about rab ne banadi Jodi where a girl can marry to anyone because her parents want it do? And in ae Dil hai mushkil like you can have sex with anyone with a stranger also. Is this Boldness? In jab tak hai jaan where she has supported one-sided love which is dangerous for all of us. I have described a few roles played by her. I don't find anything appreciable bro.

  • Kaify R.
    3 hours

    This is useless knowledge about this lady I have remembered her interview where she said I'm not emotionally attached with people she is just an actress who is working for money because money is our need she is not so good at behaviour too.

  • Nikhil G.
    2 days

    On seeing 1 more so called actress cockroaches, where i get the urge to slap it whenever it comes on screen.

  • Chandrasekaran M.
    3 days

    Being shameless is not bold..

  • Vivek K.
    3 days

    पैसे मिलने चाहिए, हग देना है कुछ भी 🤲

  • Snigdho H.
    3 days

    A supportive family/surrounding is badly needed for.one's success ❣️.

  • Sonu S.
    3 days

    मेरी माँ ने बिना अपने माँ बाप के मुझ अकेले को पाल के बड़ा किया इसी दुनिया में बिना किसी रिश्तेदार समाज की मदद से सिर्फ 10 पढ़ी हैं वो ।।उनकी स्टोरी नहीँ आएगी क्योंकि वो celebrity नहीं हैं ।। हाँ मेरी heroin हैं☺️

  • Parnab R.
    4 days

    It's not a big deal

  • Madhukar C.
    4 days

    Sweet dreams good night

  • Arnab K.
    4 days

    She didn't utter a single word in this recent hijab controversy.

  • Kiran S.
    4 days

    Anushka

  • Dilkash K.
    4 days

    She's the Love of all who knows her true value....love you Anushka....

  • Ven S.
    4 days

    Tumhara feminism gaand main, doesn’t mean jack Corona virus ko cure banow to baat karo…. bohoth bakwaas nikalte hain in mahile ko much sein Feminism doesn’t do anything but excoriate men, nothing more. Laughable

  • D C.
    4 days

    A great well established famous good actress anushka Dharma And good cricketer kholi made for each other.self made

  • Renjith S.
    4 days

    Still few Sharmaji's and Pandeyji's are inspiring Millions 🤣🤣🤣❤❤❤

  • Pradip B.
    5 days

    Despite two gimmickar , there are number of issues to show up

  • Charan R.
    5 days

    She's such a talent less actress, she has no talent whatsoever,she only does over acting in films never seen her acting in any movie

  • Sakshi T.
    5 days

    Madam what is more regressive ghoogant or burqa. Ghoogant came into force to protect girls from muslims. Burqa because Muslim men can't control

  • Joseph S.
    5 days

    Your start off with Army man's daughter and cricketer's wife and then you ask who dare says she doesn't have identity of her own You did.... We didn't P.S.: Did you take her permission to publish this article

  • Samir V.
    5 days

    https://www.youtube.com/user/creativeimagineads/videos

