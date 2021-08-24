The Afghan Cop Who Paid A Terrible Price

No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police
Farhan K.9 hours
This is the reason why I hate Taliban they act like they know everything about Islam but in reality they don’t know the meaning of Islam. They are literally misusing Islam only to complete their agenda and terrorise people
Ruku K.2 days
Heart wrenching, wishing you good luck, don't give up lady , may you soon be united with your children
Kannan T.2 days
They are extremists... People blinded by wrong direction people's... Are the innocent civilians safe in Islamic State please think about it .
Nyla Z.4 days
😥 wat father is he ??? Sacrifice his daughter in the name religion 😡
Noorjahan L.4 days
In Sha Allah! This time they will change!😭😭😭
Rajesh S.4 days
so sad to survive at Afghanistan
Bhumi P.5 days
Omg the brutality
Fatima A.5 days
So so sad the father was the Evil DEMON
Sarah P.5 days
This is very very sad😢😢😢😢😢😢
Nancy D.5 days
Very sad 😭😭
Azize B.5 days
Stop racking up the past
Sue K.5 days
They hide behind religion. They are nothing but Neanderthal men. If they hate women so much get all women out and leave the men to be happy together.
Hammad K.5 days
Afghani kub he hindi bolne lage hahaha apne pati ka dar
Nadia S.6 days
Oh my god so sad her own father what mentality these have they will burn in he'll
Malcolm L.6 days
From a former Australian solider WELL DONE AMERICA 😡 well fucking done I mean to say to the scum bags that voted 🗳 in scum bag Biden the president with early onset dementia the one that has totally destroyed Afghanistan and wasted 50 months > of my life plus the IED blast that has permanently injured me and thousands of other veterans from here the US UK Canada etc and he has his crack head junkie son so yer well fucking done to the morons that voted for him
Ferooz A.6 days
I THINK SHE MIGHT BE INDIAN WHO WAS THERE WORKING AS INFORMER FOR AMERICAN FORCES.
Poornima T.7 days
These people are faces of evil on earth 😞
Karen C.7 days
Can we get her an eye transplant and get her to western 🌎.
Imali L.25/08/2021 17:50
This is soooo.. Sad.
Kamran A.25/08/2021 11:23
Very heart breaking but Afghan woman call her husband A patti ? Is she afghan or Indian