The Afghan Women Braving Taliban

For the past two decades, women could study and work in Afghanistan. They could even play football. These brave Afghan women don't want to give in to the Taliban now

20/08/2021 6:57 AM
184 comments

  • Ibn e.
    2 hours

    10 days of students and no single casualty or killing.

  • Ahmed S.
    20 hours

    Yes many!! Afghan woman! Media is full of shit nowadays. Practicing this way I bet they jeopardize their social life and turn to mental. I was believing till truth slapped into my face - https://fb.watch/7A1SH4qzJ5/

  • Sheetal M.
    a day

    This is the start of the end of world 😞

  • Dolley D.
    a day

    God please give them strength.... Itz really horrible...

  • Dar P.
    2 days

  • Alexander V.
    2 days

    सारा भारत आपके साथ हैं

  • Prashant P.
    2 days

    Nobody will come to help you You have to stand up for yourself

  • Mehraj D.
    3 days

    Have Afghanistanis not killed Taliban's ,have their daughters , mother's have not been killed when they were supported by few countries..one side statement never matter's.

  • Sanjay A.
    3 days

    दुबई कुवैत सऊदी अरब मलेशिया ईरान आदि को भी अफगान रिफ्यूजी लेने चाहिए !

  • Gujjar G.
    3 days

    یہ موچھوں والا بندر کون ہے ؟؟؟خیر جو بھی ہو ہمیں کیا ؟؟75ہزار طالبان سے امریکا جیت نہی سکا روس جیت نہیں سکا طالبان کی اپنی آرمی بینا لڑے ہار مان لی ان 75ہزار افغان طالبان سے انڈیا لڑے گا ؟؟پہلے بھارت ماتا کو لاسٹک والی شلوار کی جگہ ناڑے والی شلوار سیلا کر دو پھر آنا

  • Sunita A.
    3 days

    Don't worry everything will ne fine.... Be strong..

  • Sankalp S.
    3 days

    There’s no word to describe such helplessness, such Shocking horror ...

  • Leslie Brenda
    3 days

  • Farzana H.
    3 days

    Go ahead. May Allah bless you all

  • Sana N.
    3 days

    And this is the strength of a woman And not the nude models and actress who talk shit about women empowerment These ladies need to be more empowered and educated . Ladies salute to u U gals are real warriors May god have mercy and shower his blessings on u all and ur children. My heart cried after watching this video🥺

  • Tahir M.
    3 days

    Typical Indian propaganda style.

  • Ali R.
    3 days

    Why is India's ass on fire ? 🤣😂

  • Numan A.
    4 days

    Kavita Thakur who said taliban is a terrorist force, it is a political party, you don't have enough information, you are super biased, they didn't take the country by force, they filled in the vaccum when the president fled the country, you are a western parrot, who will just say what you are supposed to say, and also when the Americans will say Modi is also a terrorist, you will not take much time to take the Americans side. You are just a thaali mein ka baigan who will roll wherever it's tilted. Atleast shut up and don't speak if you don't know the whole picture.

  • Tariq A.
    4 days

    Khasmiri women also want freedom for the last 74 years

  • Mian Z.
    4 days

    Rip India⚰️🌼