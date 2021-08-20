back
The Afghan Women Braving Taliban
For the past two decades, women could study and work in Afghanistan. They could even play football. These brave Afghan women don't want to give in to the Taliban now
20/08/2021 6:57 AM
- 132.3K
- 1.7K
- 193
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
184 comments
Ibn e.2 hours
10 days of students and no single casualty or killing.
Ahmed S.20 hours
Yes many!! Afghan woman! Media is full of shit nowadays. Practicing this way I bet they jeopardize their social life and turn to mental. I was believing till truth slapped into my face - https://fb.watch/7A1SH4qzJ5/
Sheetal M.a day
This is the start of the end of world 😞
Dolley D.a day
God please give them strength.... Itz really horrible...
Dar P.2 days
Dar Properties and Builder's J&K Follow Our page Thanku Service We provide Are 1 2 3 of #Construction ✓✓ In Contract We Provide Some services which are listed As ✓✓ Of Construction ✓✓ Of Construction ✓✓ of Construction {plint,Beam ,Slab, coloum} ✓✓ Masory Work ✓✓ or Roof Structure ✓✓ and Electrical Work ✓✓ Of Construction ✓✓ //exterior Wood Work ✓✓ Of Construction ✓✓ of Construction ✓✓ Installation work We Provide , SITE HANDOVER Our Client Simply Need To Sign an Affidavit Of Contract ✓✓ District we serve and
Alexander V.2 days
सारा भारत आपके साथ हैं
Prashant P.2 days
Nobody will come to help you You have to stand up for yourself
Mehraj D.3 days
Have Afghanistanis not killed Taliban's ,have their daughters , mother's have not been killed when they were supported by few countries..one side statement never matter's.
Sanjay A.3 days
दुबई कुवैत सऊदी अरब मलेशिया ईरान आदि को भी अफगान रिफ्यूजी लेने चाहिए !
Gujjar G.3 days
یہ موچھوں والا بندر کون ہے ؟؟؟خیر جو بھی ہو ہمیں کیا ؟؟75ہزار طالبان سے امریکا جیت نہی سکا روس جیت نہیں سکا طالبان کی اپنی آرمی بینا لڑے ہار مان لی ان 75ہزار افغان طالبان سے انڈیا لڑے گا ؟؟پہلے بھارت ماتا کو لاسٹک والی شلوار کی جگہ ناڑے والی شلوار سیلا کر دو پھر آنا
Sunita A.3 days
Don't worry everything will ne fine.... Be strong..
Sankalp S.3 days
There’s no word to describe such helplessness, such Shocking horror ...
Leslie Brenda3 days
All thanks to Dr Zack Balo for helping me to cure my herpes. I will forever remain greatful to you Dr Zack Balo, email him via [email protected] Or call/text him on +17633086495 and you can also visit his website: http://drzackbalo.website2.me to get your herpes today.
Farzana H.3 days
Go ahead. May Allah bless you all
Sana N.3 days
And this is the strength of a woman And not the nude models and actress who talk shit about women empowerment These ladies need to be more empowered and educated . Ladies salute to u U gals are real warriors May god have mercy and shower his blessings on u all and ur children. My heart cried after watching this video🥺
Tahir M.3 days
Typical Indian propaganda style.
Ali R.3 days
Why is India's ass on fire ? 🤣😂
Numan A.4 days
Kavita Thakur who said taliban is a terrorist force, it is a political party, you don't have enough information, you are super biased, they didn't take the country by force, they filled in the vaccum when the president fled the country, you are a western parrot, who will just say what you are supposed to say, and also when the Americans will say Modi is also a terrorist, you will not take much time to take the Americans side. You are just a thaali mein ka baigan who will roll wherever it's tilted. Atleast shut up and don't speak if you don't know the whole picture.
Tariq A.4 days
Khasmiri women also want freedom for the last 74 years
Mian Z.4 days
Rip India⚰️🌼