The Amazing Life Of Sonali From Bad Salsa
"I have loved dancing ever since I went to a village fair." Born to very poor parents in rural Bengal, she wowed America's Got Talent with her incredible dance skills. Sonali Majumdar puts the real in reality TV. This is her story.
13/11/2020 4:27 PM
16 comments
Ila M.15/11/2020 01:25
Excellent performance. Wishing you great success in the future.
Gangadhar S.15/11/2020 00:01
Talent tested at it's greatest hight, poverty is not an issue to ignite your talent, hardwork, dedication matters a lot, you are in a brightest side of life. Highly appreciabe.
Amita B.14/11/2020 03:52
.. well done dear..you made us proud...stay blessed always..love..
Venkataraman S.14/11/2020 01:43
Wow so fast so talented still we see crap dance of salman khan they just famous by women dancer like sridevi madhuri
Adarsh S.13/11/2020 20:47
LGBTQ content again?
Amrita B.13/11/2020 19:17
Proud
Himanshu S.13/11/2020 17:39
Awesome talent
Moolsingh J.13/11/2020 17:26
, just wow ♥️
Gigi S.13/11/2020 17:19
You are such a inspiration to even a person like me... 4 times your age. Great going young lady👏🏽👏🏽💃🏻
Maj C.13/11/2020 16:57
Wow💥💥
Beautiful13/11/2020 16:56
Wow 😮
Muhammad N.13/11/2020 16:34
💗💗💗
Nabanita P.13/11/2020 16:34
Well done... You are already champions of our hearts.
Himanshu K.13/11/2020 16:33
❤️❤️❤️ nice one
Katrina N.13/11/2020 16:31
Wow!!! She's dynamic !! 😍 😍
Brut India13/11/2020 09:55
